Texas beat Alabama football to halt a 21-game home win streak: When was Tide's last home loss?

Texas beat Alabama football at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, winning 34-24 to hand the Crimson Tide a rare home defeat. Alabama had won 21 straight games in Tuscaloosa prior to falling to the Longhorns.

This marks Alabama coach Nick Saban's largest margin of defeat at home since becoming coach in 2007, and the Tide's first loss since 2019, when Alabama fell to No. 1 LSU on home turf, 46-41.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian joined Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart as the only former Saban assistants to defeat him as a coach of another team, putting Saban at a total of 28-3 against his assistants. However, Sarkisian is the only one of Saban's former assistants to defeat him at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

With Saban in his 17th season at Alabama, his teams came into Saturday having won 93% of their games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban now has a home record of 103-9.

