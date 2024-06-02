Texas bats light up Florida, Horns advance to semifinals

The Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators faced off with a spot in the Women’s College World Series semifinals on the line.

It was quite the performance for the bats and the pitching on the Texas side of things. Mac Morgan carried a no-hitter into the fifth needing just three out. Florida was able to spoil her performance but a 6-4-3 double play erased only the second baserunner of the game for the Gators. The Horns would move on with the 10-0 victory.

After a scoreless top of the first, the birthday girl Bella Dayton got the party started. After hitting a long single to deep left field, she came around on a single to right field by Viviana Martinez.

Texas wasn’t done. Catcher Reese Atwood was hit by a pitch and Katie Stewart drove in Martinez on a double putting runners on second and third with just one out. The Gators would pull pitcher Keagan Rothrock with the captain, Alyssa Washington coming to the plate.

Washington put Texas up 5-0 with just one out. Unfortunately they didn’t have any more in them when Ava Brown took over, only giving up the one run on the homer. The four other runs were charged to Rothrock.

The bats re-emerged in the bottom of the fourth inning with two long balls and everything came after there were two outs. The first homer came from corner infielder Mia Scott when she hit a solo shot to center field.

Martinez would get on with a single on a 3-2 pitch. Atwood would reach on a single to the shortstop, who was unable to get a throw over to first. Freshman Katie Stewart stepped up to the plate with a chance for more damage and she didn’t miss on a hanger over the middle of the plate.

But, wait there’s more. Texas added another run on a Cimusz pinch hit to centerfield. Washington came around to score.

Texas is now moving on to the semifinals and waiting on the winner of UCLA-Stanford.

