Texas bats go cold as season comes to an end after loss to Louisiana

The Texas Longhorns needed a win to force a rematch with the Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday night. It didn’t go their way after the Ragin’ Cajuns were chasing some retribution of their own. Texas dropped the rematch after winning 12-5 on Friday, 10-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Texas Longhorns southpaw Ace Whitehead was able to keep the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns bats at bay, allowing just two runs to come around to score. Whitehead threw 94 pitches over 6.2 innings allowing seven hits and fanning six batters. The floodgates opened in the top of the eighth.

It was Texas who used a seven-run inning to win the first matchup but it was Louisiana who did it last. The Cajuns scored seven runs, all coming after two outs in the inning. A pair of three-run homers busted the game wide open and that would all but seal the fate of the Longhorns in this NCAA tournament regional.

Reliever Charlie Hurley had his worst outing of the season at the worst time. He pitched just an inning with six earned runs given up on five hits, one wild pitch, and a hit batter. Hurley was responsible for the two runners on base when Chase Lummus came into the game. The lefty gave up the second three-run homer of the inning, this time to Bryan Broussard Jr.

Texas finally scored again in the bottom of the eighth with the game well in doubt for the Longhorns. Rylan Galvan brought Peyton Powell around to score on an RBI single. Pinch hitter Jack O’Dowd reached on a hit down the first base line that was misplayed to load the bases. Freshman Tommy Farmer IV would strikeout on a 3-2 pitch from SBC Pitcher of the Year, LP Langevin.

With the seasons coming to an abrupt end, the Longhorns have some self evaluation to do as they look to 2025 in the SEC.

