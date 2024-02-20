Texas basketball's Max Abmas scores 3,000th career point vs. Kansas State

Texas guard Max Abmas has now done something only 11 other players in NCAA history have done, scoring his 3,000th career point against Kansas State on Monday night.

Texas Longhorns guard Max Abmas (3) dribbles the ball down court as the Longhorns play Kansas State at The Moody Center on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

The bucket came on an out of timeout play, as Abmas curled around to the left side of the floor before pulling up for a midrange jumper. With at least five more games to play in the season, the guard will have an opportunity to leap the all-time NCAA scoring list with Bradley's Hersey Hawkins (3,008) and Saint Peter's Keydren Clark (3,058) being the next two players directly in front of him.

Abmas has been the engine of Texas' offense this season, leading the team in minutes and shots taken. He averages 17.3 points per game and has the most assists on the team with 109. Back in his four years with Oral Roberts, he registered 2,562 points (20.8 ppg), 396 assists (3.2 apg), 409 rebounds (3.3 rpg) and 139 steals (1.1 spg) in 4,275 minutes.

When Texas has needed him in clutch time, he's stepped up. Whether it be his game-winner vs. Louisville earlier in the year or his 13 points in 3 minutes, 27 seconds vs. TCU, Abmas has proven his ability to be a clutch shot-maker. Whether it'll be enough in March remains to be seen.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball Max Abmas scores 3,000th point vs. Kansas State