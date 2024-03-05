Texas basketball's Dylan Disu injures knee as Baylor rallies for Big 12 win

Texas guard Max Abmas scores between Baylor guard Jayden Nunn, left, and guard Ja'Kobe Walter in the first half of Baylor's 93-85 win in Waco Monday. Abmas scored a season-high 33 points in the loss, and star Texas forward Dylan Disu suffered a knee injury midway through the second half.

WACO — With 11 minutes to go in Texas’ game at Baylor Monday, everything changed for the Longhorns when Dylan Disu went down with an injury to his left knee.

Now, Texas (19-11, 8-9 Big 12) has to hope that injury doesn’t change the course of the season.

Disu, the team’s leading scorer and unquestioned leader, went down clutching his left knee after minimal contact with a Baylor player with 10 minutes, 50 seconds left in the Bears’ 93-85 win at Foster Pavilion. Texas officials said it was “a left knee sprain” after the game and will know more after returning to Austin.

Immediately after the game, Texas coach Rodney Terry seemed confident that Disu didn't suffer any significant damage.

"He'll be fine," Terry said.

Disu had just three points on 1-of-4 shooting for Texas while battling a stomach virus, but his injury coincided with a late Baylor surge. Texas led for almost the entire game until No. 15 Baylor (22-8, 11-6) took a 71-70 lead with 6:50 minutes left in the game and cruised to the win.

Final: Baylor 93, Texas 85



Max Abmas, who went three straight games in the middle of February with single-digit point totals, proved that he’s left that cold shooting behind with the cold weather while scoring a season-high 33 points. He reached double figures just 8 minutes into the game during an explosive Longhorn start. Texas’ lead ballooned to 30-16 with 11:39 minutes to go in the first half, and the most optimistic Longhorn fan could hear faint echoes from last week’s blowout win in Lubbock.

But unlike Texas Tech, the proud Baylor team picked itself up the court on senior night and battled back in the final conference meeting between the longtime rivals, who have played 263 times — the most between Texas and any opponent — and have faced off as conference rivals since 1915.

Texas leaves for the SEC July 1.

Jalen Bridges paced Baylor with 32 points, while Kadin Shedrick added 14 points for the Longhorns.

Texas will close out the regular season Saturday against visiting Oklahoma.

