Texas basketball vs. Houston live score, updates, highlights from Longhorns-Cougars game

Texas basketball plays its fourth consecutive game against a ranked opponent on Monday as it hosts No. 4 Houston.

The Longhorns (14-6, 3-4 Big 12) won back-to-back games over then-top-12 teams Baylor and Oklahoma on Jan. 20 and Jan. 23 before falling to BYU 84-72 on Saturday.

Texas will have a tough test with Houston (18-2, 5-2), which boasts one of the top defenses nationally. The Cougars are led by Baylor transfer guard L.J. Cryer, who's averaging 15.2 points per game this season.

REQUIRED READING: Texas men's basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns host powerhouse Houston

The Longhorns will likely need strong showings from Max Abmas and Dylan Disu, who lead the team averaging 17.6 and 15.5 points per game this season, respectively. Disu, 6-foot-9, has been incredibly efficient from 3-point range this season, shooting 56.3% on 2.9 attempts per game.

Here's the live score, updates and highlights from Texas' game against Houston:

More: Texas basketball's two-game Big 12 rebound has been powered by hitting the boards better

Texas basketball vs. Houston score

TEAMS 1H 2H Texas — — Houston — —

Texas basketball vs. Houston live updates, highlights

Second half

9:26 p.m.: Texas has been the better team through half of the second period. Abmas hits the two-point jumper to make the deficit just two points. Houston leads 44-42.

9:22 p.m.: Right after the under-16 timeout, Tyrese Hunter nails a 3-pointer to make the score 43-40. Big shot.

9:13 p.m.: Tyrese Hunter picks up the steal and finds Disu for a layup. Longhorns making this a game, as they're down just 41-37 now.

9:11 p.m.: Texas needed that. Abmas hits a 3-pointer before a Mitchell dunk. Texas reduces Houston's lead to 41-35.

9:09 p.m.: Houston cashes in another 3-pointer from L.J. Cryer. Cougars coming out of the half hot.

9:08 p.m.: Houston makes its first shot out of halftime, which is a 3-pointer by Emanuel Sharp.

First half

8:49 p.m.: Tyrese Hunter makes a nice pass to Kadin Shedrick for the dunk just before the first half expires. Longhorns trail 33-25 heading into the break.

8:44 p.m.: Disu finally gets on the scoreboard, as he hits his first shot on seven attempts. Texas trails 33-23 with under two minutes to go in the half.

8:42 p.m.: Disu nearly threw down a huge putback dunk but misses the attempt. Texas with a pair of missed dunks this half.

8:41 p.m.: Big shot by Ithiel Horton, who cuts Houston's lead to nine points after the 3-pointer.

8:39 p.m.: Houston has scored on six straight possessions now, giving the Cougars a 27-16 lead with under five minutes left in the half.

8:34 p.m.: At the under-8 timeout, Texas trails Houston 18-12. Longhorns a mere 5 of 19 shooting.

8:32 p.m.: Houston guard Jamal Shead having a good start, as he's 4 for 7 with nine points. Shead just hit a deep, contested 3-point shot.

8:26 p.m.: Texas is only 4 of 15 so far, but its two 3-point makes are keeping it within reach.

8:18 p.m.: Texas gains an 8-7 lead after the 3-pointer by Brock Cunningham. Defensive battle so far in Austin.

8:11 p.m.: Dillon Mitchell just about threw down a huge one-handed slam but misses the dunk. He'll want that one back.

8:10 p.m.: Abmas comes around a screen and hits a deep 3-pointer to give Texas a 5-4 lead early in the first half. What a shot.

8:07 p.m.: Houston wins the tip and the game is underway from Austin.

8:06 p.m.: Starting lineup for Texas: Max Abmas, Tyrese Hunter, Ithiel Horton, Dylan Disu, Dillon Mitchell

Pregame

7:51 p.m.: Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson is in attendance for the game. Robinson was drafted No. 8 overall in last year's NFL draft and just finished his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons.

7:43 p.m.: Texas coach Rodney Terry arrives at the Moody Center and greets "The Corral," the Longhorns' student section.

What channel is Texas basketball vs. Houston on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Texas-Houston will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Texas vs. Houston start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 29

Time: 8 p.m. CT

The Longhorns and Cougars tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Monday from the Moody Center in Austin.

Texas vs. Houston betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Jan. 28

Spread: Houston (-4.5)

Over/under: 130.5

Texas basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Texas' 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Monday, Jan. 1 Texas 79, UT-Arlington 62 Saturday, Jan. 6 Texas Tech 78, Texas 67 Tuesday, Jan. 9 Texas 74, Cincinnati 73 Saturday, Jan. 13 West Virginia 76, Texas 73 Wednesday, Jan. 17 UCF 77, Texas 71 Saturday, Jan. 20 Texas 75, No. 9 Baylor 73 Tuesday, Jan. 23 Texas 75, No. 13 Oklahoma 60 Saturday, Jan. 27 No. 19 BYU 84, Texas 72 Monday, Jan. 29 vs. No. 4 Houston

Houston basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Houston's 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, Jan. 6 Houston 89, West Virginia 55 Tuesday, Jan. 9 Iowa State 57, Houston 53 Saturday, Jan. 13 TCU 88, Houston 67 Wednesday, Jan. 17 Houston 77, No. 25 Texas Tech 54 Saturday, Jan. 20 Houston 57, UCF 42 Tuesday, Jan. 23 Houston 75, No. 19 BYU 68 Saturday, Jan. 27 Houston 74, Kansas State 52 Monday, Jan. 29 at Texas

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas vs. Houston basketball live score, updates, highlights