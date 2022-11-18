Texas basketball has two games to prepare for No. 10 Creighton

Joey Hickey
·3 min read

Texas basketball secured a resume-topping win over No. 2 Gonzaga this week. Contrary to what one might think, the schedule difficulty isn’t all that far down from here.

The Longhorns have a pair of Top 20 matchups on the horizon. After home games with North Arizona and UT-Rio Grande Valley, the team will play consecutive nationally televised games with No. 10 Creighton and No. 19 Illinois.

The above games are quite a start to December. Albeit, Texas may need those tests to prepare them for Big 12 play.

The Illinois Fighting Illini will have two familiar faces for Texas. Former Texas Tech guard and Chris Beard recruit Terrence Shannon Jr leads the Illini in scoring with 22.7 points per game. Former Baylor defensive specialist Matthew Mayer is also part of the team.

Let’s look at a few milestone games and storylines to follow.

Christian Bishop faces his former team

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Bishop will face the team he transferred from on December 1. The Longhorns will host the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays. The consistent post presence will have plenty of motivation for a strong performance.

Big 12 style basketball

Ricardo B. Brazziell /American-Statesman via USA TODAY Network

Terrence Shannon and Matthew Mayer are familiar with Big 12 style of play. Even so, Chris Beard should have a voluminous scouting report for the two talents. The game will be another measuring stick for the Longhorns. The two teams will battle on December 6.

Red River Opener

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas’ conference opening game takes place in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners. Without a doubt, Texas should show up inspired to start Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve.

Beard hosts Tech

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech doesn’t like Texas. The feeling is mutual. The hate between the two teams is well documented. Both teams should bring an emotionally-charged performance in the Moody Center on January 14.

Big 12/SEC Challenge

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Texas once again faces the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers. Last season they won a close game over the Vols, 52-51. The game may carry extra meaning for former Longhorns head coach Rick Barnes.

The ultimate measuring stick game

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Is Texas a legitimate Final Four contender? We might not be fully know until the Longhorns take on the No. 5 Baylor Bears on January 30. Baylor has owned the series in recent years with many matchups lopsided in Scott Drew’s favor. A home win in the game would go a long way for Texas’ confidence.

Trip to Kansas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas presents another road test for Texas on February 6. A road win against the Jayhawks could raise the Longhorns’ seeding by one spot.

Beard's return

Sam Owens/Indy Star/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports

Happiness is Lubbock in the rear view mirror. Chris Beard will certainly feel that way regardless of the result of the game. Given the hostility Tech has directed to Beard and his team, there might be added satisfaction in this potential road victory.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories

  • 5-star 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway sets his commitment date

    Willis (Texas) quarterback DJ Lagway sets his commitment date.

  • Buck Showalter hopes Brandon Nimmo re-signs with Mets: 'You'd love to see him have his whole career here'

    Mets manager Buck Showalter told SNY's Steve Gelbs how Brandon Nimmo turned into a "dependable player" and that he hopes he re-signs with New York.

  • Greg Newsome ruled out with concussion

    Earlier on Friday, the Browns listed Greg Newsome as questionable. He had collided with a player in practice and was being evaluated for a concussion. Apparently, Cleveland did not receive good news about the young corner. The Browns announced that Newsome has been ruled out with a concussion. That means the club will be without [more]

  • Paragon Technologies News Release

    Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), announced its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, on November 11, 2022.

  • Archie Colgan happy to show off hands, but doesn’t want to get away from wrestling at Bellator 288

    "I mean ultimately outside of that last fight, I don't want to get away from wrestling. I don't want to run from that."

  • Indigenous artist to sing 'O Canada' in Cree at Grey Cup

    When Teagan Littlechief sings in front of thousands of fans at Sunday’s Grey Cup game, she will be thinking about Canada’s Indigenous youth. Littlechief, who is from White Bear First Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan, says she was often the only Indigenous person on stage when she first started performing. Littlechief is set to perform “O Canada” in three languages — English, French and Cree — at the Canadian Football League’s championship game in Regina between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts.

  • Arizona State routs No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic

    Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points and Arizona State never trailed in blowing out No. 20 Michigan 87-62 on Thursday night to win the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was the most lopsided championship game in the event’s 16-year history and Arizona State’s largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent. DJ Horne added 19 points, Austin Nunez had 15 and Luther Muhammad scored 13 for the Sun Devils (4-1), who reached the championship game by overcoming an 11-point deficit in the final nine minutes of a 63-59 victory Wednesday night over VCU.

  • Matthew Stafford on track to start on Sunday

    Quarterback Matthew Stafford said on Wednesday that he expects to be in the Rams lineup against the Saints this weekend and nothing’s changed on that front over the last two days. Stafford remained a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday and he has no injury designation for Sunday’s game. Stafford missed last Sunday’s [more]

  • Ravens list Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews as questionable

    Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that he expects quarterback Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday despite missing practice on Friday with an illness, but the team’s injury report shows that it’s not a sure thing that he’s going to play. The Ravens listed Jackson as questionable to face the Panthers. If the [more]

  • Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix: Nov. 7-13

    A new season of a beloved #Netflix show took last week by storm:

  • WATCH: Bucs’ best mic’d up moments from the 2022 season so far

    Relive some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' best mic'd up moments from the first 10 weeks of the 2022 NFL season

  • What the Midterm Election Results Mean for Your Wallet

    Other than a few outstanding votes and a recount or two, the midterm elections of 2022 are in the record books. With that in mind, here's what we believe the midterm election results will mean for your wallets. No party won both chambers of Congress.

  • Mets shouldn't lose Jacob deGrom, and he shouldn't want to leave them

    As Jacob deGrom's seemingly mysterious free agency continues, there's what we know, what we've heard, what we don't know, and what has been written.

  • Commanders will wear helmet decals honoring University of Virginia shooting victims

    Three University of Virginia football players were killed in a shooting at the school earlier this week and the Commanders will be wearing helmet decals honoring those players during Sunday’s game against the Texans. The team will have the No. 1, No. 15, and No. 41 on their helmets because those are the uniform numbers [more]

  • Jameis Winston: I just know that I’m ready to go

    Jameis Winston has not played since the third week of the season and he’s set to miss another game this weekend after the Saints chose to stick with Andy Dalton as their starter against the Rams. On Friday, Winston shared how he feels about his extended time on the bench. He said, via Nick Underhill [more]

  • California recovers pandemic job losses amid economic woes

    California said Friday it had recovered all of the 2.7 million jobs it lost at the start of the pandemic, a moment that normally would celebrate the end of a downturn but instead was tempered by signs of a wobbly economy amid layoffs in the state's historically strong tech industry. The 56,700 new jobs California employers added in October was enough to push the state past the symbolic milestone, led by strong gains in the state's health care, professional services and leisure and hospitality industries. California has now had positive job growth for 13 consecutive months.

  • Mets expected to non-tender Dominic Smith

    The Mets are expected to non-tender Dominic Smith.

  • Difficulties again put Houston at center of Texas elections

    A Democrat who is the top official in Texas' largest county on Thursday acknowledged problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations, but waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political. Malfunctioning machines and long lines were also reported last week at some of the nearly 800 polling locations in Harris County, which is home to nearly 5 million people and has previously been at the center of clashes in Texas over elections. State election officials have said they heard of no widespread voting problems in Texas, where Republicans resoundingly won every statewide office and turnout was lower than in the 2018 midterms.

  • Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to lead Trump investigations?

    In a statement Friday, Smith said he would pursue the investigations "to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate."

  • She just won a Latin Grammy for best new artist. She's 95.

    Angela Alvarez has been singing for more than nine decades, hoping to one day become a professional musician. Now, at age 95, she has exceeded all her dreams: Alvarez just won a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist. She made history Thursday night as the oldest person to win a Latin Grammy.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "To those who have yet to make their dreams come true, know that although life is hard, there's always