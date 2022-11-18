Texas basketball has two games to prepare for No. 10 Creighton

Texas basketball secured a resume-topping win over No. 2 Gonzaga this week. Contrary to what one might think, the schedule difficulty isn’t all that far down from here.

The Longhorns have a pair of Top 20 matchups on the horizon. After home games with North Arizona and UT-Rio Grande Valley, the team will play consecutive nationally televised games with No. 10 Creighton and No. 19 Illinois.

The above games are quite a start to December. Albeit, Texas may need those tests to prepare them for Big 12 play.

The Illinois Fighting Illini will have two familiar faces for Texas. Former Texas Tech guard and Chris Beard recruit Terrence Shannon Jr leads the Illini in scoring with 22.7 points per game. Former Baylor defensive specialist Matthew Mayer is also part of the team.

Let’s look at a few milestone games and storylines to follow.

Christian Bishop faces his former team

Christian Bishop will face the team he transferred from on December 1. The Longhorns will host the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays. The consistent post presence will have plenty of motivation for a strong performance.

Big 12 style basketball

Terrence Shannon and Matthew Mayer are familiar with Big 12 style of play. Even so, Chris Beard should have a voluminous scouting report for the two talents. The game will be another measuring stick for the Longhorns. The two teams will battle on December 6.

Red River Opener

Texas’ conference opening game takes place in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners. Without a doubt, Texas should show up inspired to start Big 12 play on New Year’s Eve.

Beard hosts Tech

Texas Tech doesn’t like Texas. The feeling is mutual. The hate between the two teams is well documented. Both teams should bring an emotionally-charged performance in the Moody Center on January 14.

Big 12/SEC Challenge

Texas once again faces the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers. Last season they won a close game over the Vols, 52-51. The game may carry extra meaning for former Longhorns head coach Rick Barnes.

The ultimate measuring stick game

Is Texas a legitimate Final Four contender? We might not be fully know until the Longhorns take on the No. 5 Baylor Bears on January 30. Baylor has owned the series in recent years with many matchups lopsided in Scott Drew’s favor. A home win in the game would go a long way for Texas’ confidence.

Trip to Kansas

Kansas presents another road test for Texas on February 6. A road win against the Jayhawks could raise the Longhorns’ seeding by one spot.

Beard's return

Happiness is Lubbock in the rear view mirror. Chris Beard will certainly feel that way regardless of the result of the game. Given the hostility Tech has directed to Beard and his team, there might be added satisfaction in this potential road victory.

