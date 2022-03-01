Texas basketball can’t get enough shots to fall in Erwin Center finale against Baylor

As time passes, Texas fans may choose to forget that No. 3 Baylor won the final men’s basketball game at the Erwin Center.

They’ll look back at the souvenir poster and think about the noise that the sold-out crowd of 16,540 generated in the second half. They’ll think about how wild it was with AC/DC blaring on the speakers and a trained Chihuahua running around center court.

Some will remember how they came so close to catching a free T-shirt fired by the air cannon. Or how they laughed and danced on the giant video board.

It was just one game — a 68-61 Texas loss for those keeping records. Cue the sad trombone. Also, let the record reflect it was Baylor’s 12th series win in the 13 last games.

“I feel kinda good,” Baylor guard James Akinjo said. “Just being honest.”

Baylor guard Kendall Brown, right, shoots over Texas forward Brock Cunningham during Monday night's 68-61 Bears victory at the Erwin Center. It was the final men's game ever to be played at the venerable arena that's being retired and replaced.

There’s no shame in admitting the truth: the defending national champion Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) are better than the 21st-ranked Longhorns (21-9, 10-7). But it’s also important to remember that both teams will cause somebody a lot of problems when the NCAA Tournament begins in a few weeks.

“We wanted to win this game tonight for so many obvious reasons, but it was personal to us because of the Erwin Center and the fans,” Texas coach Chris Beard said. “We’ve got to make sure we don’t wake up tomorrow with the loser’s lip.

“You know, we’ve got to wake up. Let’s go, man. Let’s chest up,” Beard said in upbeat fashion. “Let’s just understand how lucky we are, and then get back to work.”

What Monday night showed, along with the last four games, is that the Longhorns can indeed play with anybody. But, it’s still a make-or-miss game, one that’s joyful on any given night and hellish the next.

That’s how it goes when the home team makes only four of 23 shots from 3-point range while the visitors make nine of 22. Marcus Carr hit three of UT’s long-range shots while Andrew Jones (0-for-7) and Jase Febres (1-for-6) struggled all night long. “That’s not going to get it done in March,” Beard said.

In simplistic terms, the Bears made their shots. The Horns didn’t.

Akinjo darn near had a triple-double for Baylor. He finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 38 minutes. Adam Flagler pumped in 19 points, Kendall Brown had 13 and Flo Thamba added 12 more.

The Horns had solid ball handling (nine turnovers), didn’t get to the free throw line as much as they should, but did (9-for-15) and held their own on the glass (minus-3).

“It’s not the fact that we’re not as good as these teams. It’s just little details,” Texas senior Timmy Allen said. “With this team going into March, the coaches that are around us, I believe we’re right there. We’ve got a shot at the top. These teams are great, but we’re great, too.

“The team that I’ve seen coming in here June to now is night and day,” Allen added, “and I think it shows on the court.”

March is all about exploiting every opportunity and capitalizing on your opponent’s mistakes.

Monday’s game boiled down to a second-half sequence when the game was tied 54-54 with 6:21 remaining.

Akinjo missed a 3-pointer, and the Horns took off in transition. Courtney Ramey got his feet set for an open three but missed. Baylor went the other way and Flagler stepped through defenders for a bucket.

On Texas’ next possession, Ramey made a terrific spin move in the lane. A fantastic move, really. But his short jumper in the paint came up short. Six seconds later, Flagler buried a 3-pointer.

After Texas called a 30-second timeout, Allen saw his layup attempt almost blocked by Jeremy Sochan. On the other end, Akinjo made his and Baylor had a 61-54 lead with 4:19 left.

Baylor coach Scott Drew borrowed the old line from ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla. “The ball’s in the air and it’s good coach, bad coach, good coach, bad coach, depends on what happens,” Drew said. “They had some great looks because they run great stuff. And I’ve got so much respect for coach Beard and what he’s done in his career.”

In March, you also can’t go scoreless for four minutes, 45 seconds down the stretch, either. Texas missed eight straight shots until Christian Bishop’s layup with 1:36 remaining finally stopped the string. By then, Baylor had a 63-56 lead with the clock in its favor.

The Baylor fans in the upper deck will certainly remember chanting “S-E-C!” as a way of taunting their Texas counterparts.

“You get to the tournament and have a bad shooting night, how are you going to win the game?” Beard said. “Got to get to the free time, got to have some special performances. Got to have a defense that can maybe create some offense.

“So tonight, the shooting obviously sticks out, the finishes stick out,” the coach added. “But there are other things that you got to figure out.”

Texas closes out the regular season on Saturday at Kansas, no easy task for sure. Then, it’s on to the postseason, where anything can happen and usually does.

“If we can come out in the first four minutes and just sit down and guard, we don’t have to make as many shots,” Allen said. “But there’s going to be nights where we don’t make shots. We have to find a way to win.”

Beard was buoyed by the fact that Tuesday is March 1. It’s taken a village, but Texas has been lifted back into the national basketball conversation again at the most important time of the year.

One game, even if it’s the last game at the Erwin Center, doesn’t change that.

“For us, we’re right there, we’ve just got to turn the corner in March,” Beard said. “We’ll wake up tomorrow and we’re playing basketball at the University of Texas.”

