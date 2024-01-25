What to make of Texas basketball’s sudden resurgence

The Texas Longhorns (14-5) are a different basketball team than they were a week prior. After two impressive wins in four days, it might be time to reconsider where they could be playing this postseason.

Through 17 games, Texas looked like it would be playing in the NIT. The lowlights from what was then a 12-5 team included an embarrassing loss to West Virginia followed by head coach Rodney Terry’s battle against opposing teams turning the Longhorns’ hand sign upside down.

We are past those low points now. Texas followed a buzzer-beating win over No. 9 Baylor on Saturday with a dominant 15-point road win over the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners. All of the sudden, a team that seemingly had no impressive victories on the season now has an NCAA Tournament resume.

There’s plenty of basketball left to play with several conference matchups remaining. Texas will have plenty to prove in regard to how it can perform night in and night out. Even so, what we saw from the team over the last two games indicates if we get more of the high upside Longhorns, the team can move off the NCAA Tournament bubble and toward a No. 8 seed or higher.

