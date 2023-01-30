Texas basketball stays put at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll

Texas men’s basketball held steady at No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following a 1-1 week on the court.

The Longhorns took down Oklahoma State at home before dropping a road matchup against top-five Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC challenge.

Texas is one of six Big 12 Conference teams in the latest rankings. The Longhorns are joined by Kansas State (No. 7), Kansas (No. 8), Baylor (No. 11), Iowa State (No. 13) and TCU (No. 15).

Here is a complete look at the updated top 25 following a chaotic week of basketball.

Purdue (21-1) Tennessee (18-3) Houston (20-2) Alabama (18-3) Arizona (19-3) Virginia (16-3) Kansas State (18-3) Kansas (17-4) UCLA (17-4) Texas (17-4) Baylor (16-5) Gonzaga (18-4) Iowa State (15-5) Marquette (17-5) TCU (16-5) Xavier (17-5) Providence (17-5) Saint Mary’s (19-4) Florida Atlantic (21-1) Clemson (18-4) Indiana (15-6) San Diego State (17-4) Miami (16-5) UConn (16-6) Auburn (16-5)

A difficult slate of games awaits Texas as they host Baylor on Monday night before a road trip to Kansas State and Kansas. Texas has the opportunity to climb the rankings with a big week against elite competition.

Rodney Terry believes the Tennessee game will help his team grow and be prepared for the final stretch of the season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire