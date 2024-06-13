Texas basketball set to take on North Carolina State in 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge

After being knocked out in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, head coach Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns must recalibrate as they prepare for their first year in the SEC.

The Longhorns finished 21-13 a season ago and were knocked out in the second round of March Madness by the Tennessee Volunteers. However, the Longhorns were a much better squad than their record shows after playing one of the toughest schedules in the country last year in a loaded Big 12.

Despite being their first year in the conference, Oklahoma and Texas will participate in the annual ACC/SEC challenge in December. The matchups were officially announced today and Texas will be going on the road to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The Wolfpack lost seven of their final nine regular season games and the last four. However, they responded with one of the greatest postseason runs of all time with five straight victories to claim the ACC Tournament title and a Final Four appearance against Purdue.

2024 SEC/ACC CHALLENGE MATCHUPS Tuesday, Dec. 3

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

South Carolina at Boston College

Cal at Missouri

Kentucky at Clemson

Florida State at LSU

Ole Miss at Louisville

Arkansas at Miami (Fla.)

Notre Dame at Georgia

Syracuse at Tennessee

Wake Forest at Texas A&M… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 12, 2024

