Texas basketball ranks No. 12 in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

College basketball season is just around the corner. With the 2022-2023 slate set to begin on Nov. 7, the preseason USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll Top 25 was announced on Thursday.

Texas checks in at No. 12 in the rankings as they return one of the most experienced rosters in college basketball. Senior guard Marcus Carr and forward Timmy Allen are back, hoping to build off Texas’ round of 32 appearance a year ago.

Chris Beard’s unit has compiled one of the more demanding schedules in the nation. The Longhorns have nonconference games against the likes of No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 9 Creighton, along with the always difficult Big 12 gauntlet.

  1. North Carolina Tar Heels

  2. Gonzaga Bulldogs

  3. Houston Cougars

  4. Kentucky Wildcats

  5. Kansas Jayhawks

  6. Baylor Bears

  7. UCLA Bruins

  8. Duke Blue Devils

  9. Creighton Blue Jays

  10. Arkansas Razorbacks

  11. Tennessee Volunteers

  12. Texas Longhorns

  13. Arizona Wildcats

  14. Indiana Hoosiers

  15. Auburn Tigers

  16. TCU Horned Frogs

  17. Villanova Wildcats

  18. Virginia Cavaliers

  19. Alabama Crimson Tide

  20. San Diego State Aztecs

  21. Oregon Ducks

  22. Michigan Wolverines

  23. Illinois Fighting Illini

  24. Texas Tech Red Raiders

  25. Dayton Flyers

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

