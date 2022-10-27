Texas basketball ranks No. 12 in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll

College basketball season is just around the corner. With the 2022-2023 slate set to begin on Nov. 7, the preseason USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll Top 25 was announced on Thursday.

Texas checks in at No. 12 in the rankings as they return one of the most experienced rosters in college basketball. Senior guard Marcus Carr and forward Timmy Allen are back, hoping to build off Texas’ round of 32 appearance a year ago.

Chris Beard’s unit has compiled one of the more demanding schedules in the nation. The Longhorns have nonconference games against the likes of No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 9 Creighton, along with the always difficult Big 12 gauntlet.

North Carolina Tar Heels Gonzaga Bulldogs Houston Cougars Kentucky Wildcats Kansas Jayhawks Baylor Bears UCLA Bruins Duke Blue Devils Creighton Blue Jays Arkansas Razorbacks Tennessee Volunteers Texas Longhorns Arizona Wildcats Indiana Hoosiers Auburn Tigers TCU Horned Frogs Villanova Wildcats Virginia Cavaliers Alabama Crimson Tide San Diego State Aztecs Oregon Ducks Michigan Wolverines Illinois Fighting Illini Texas Tech Red Raiders Dayton Flyers

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire