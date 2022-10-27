Texas basketball ranks No. 12 in USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll
College basketball season is just around the corner. With the 2022-2023 slate set to begin on Nov. 7, the preseason USA TODAY Sports’ Coaches Poll Top 25 was announced on Thursday.
Texas checks in at No. 12 in the rankings as they return one of the most experienced rosters in college basketball. Senior guard Marcus Carr and forward Timmy Allen are back, hoping to build off Texas’ round of 32 appearance a year ago.
Chris Beard’s unit has compiled one of the more demanding schedules in the nation. The Longhorns have nonconference games against the likes of No. 2 Gonzaga and No. 9 Creighton, along with the always difficult Big 12 gauntlet.
North Carolina Tar Heels
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Houston Cougars
Kentucky Wildcats
Kansas Jayhawks
Baylor Bears
UCLA Bruins
Duke Blue Devils
Creighton Blue Jays
Arkansas Razorbacks
Tennessee Volunteers
Texas Longhorns
Arizona Wildcats
Indiana Hoosiers
Auburn Tigers
TCU Horned Frogs
Villanova Wildcats
Virginia Cavaliers
Alabama Crimson Tide
San Diego State Aztecs
Oregon Ducks
Michigan Wolverines
Illinois Fighting Illini
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Dayton Flyers
