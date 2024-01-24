Texas basketball races past Oklahoma for road win to even Big 12 record
In its most complete game of the season, the Texas men’s basketball team dominated the second half while pulling away for a 75-60 win Tuesday at Oklahoma.
With a second straight win over a ranked opponent, Texas (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) finds itself in the middle of the loaded Big 12 along with No. 15 Oklahoma (15-4, 3-3). The rugged conference road for Texas continues Saturday with an away game against No. 21 BYU.
Well, maybe the sky isn't falling on Rodney Terry and @TexasMBB. Horns get second straight Big 12 win over a ranked opponent. pic.twitter.com/F6YzzpBSke
— Thomas Jones (@ThomasJonesAAS) January 24, 2024
Texas trailed 33-32 at halftime after allowing 13 transition points through the first 20 minutes. But the Longhorns took care of the ball, held OU to two fast-break points after the break and leaned on the tandem of guard Max Abmas (22 points) and Dylan Disu (19 points, 10 rebounds) to beat the Sooners for a sixth consecutive time.
Sophomore guard Chendall Weaver, who drew praise from Texas head coach Rodney Terry for his “junkyard-dog” mentality in Saturday’s win over Baylor, came off the bench for a season-high 11 points in a season-high 27 minutes.
