Texas basketball pulled away from Oklahoma State Saturday. Here are three things we saw.

A decisive second-half run lifted Texas (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) to a resounding 81-65 win over Oklahoma State Saturday at Moody Center. After Oklahoma State tied the game at 52-52 with 12 minutes, 20 seconds to go in the game, the Longhorns reeled off a 14-0 run and cruised to the win.

By winning its first pair of back-to-back games in the Big 12 this season, Texas strengthened its postseason positioning. The Longhorns are now tied for seven place in the conference race with TCU. They need just one more win or one more loss by Central Florida to avoid one of the bottom four spots in the conference standings, which means an extra game at next week’s Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Better yet for their hopeful fans, the Longhorns trail Kansas, BYU and Texas Tech by just one game, which means they still have an outside shot at two Big 12 byes until the conference-tournament quarterfinals.

Here are three things we saw from Texas’ win over Oklahoma State.

Texas forward Brock Cunningham, left, and Oklahoma State forward Eric Dailey Jr. fight for a loose ball during Texas' win Saturday at Moody Center.

Rodney Terry: Defense keyed big run

After Oklahoma State tied the game at 52-52, the Cowboys went 3 ½ minutes without a point. They’d make just four more baskets the rest of the game as Texas pulled away for the win. The Longhorns held Oklahoma State to 41% shooting for the game and just 5-of-19 from the 3-point line. Javon Small, the Cowboys’ leading scorer, made just four shots and went 0-for-3 on his 3-point shots while being hounded by guards Tyrese Hunter and Chendall Weaver.

They said it: “It's all predicated on getting stopped, and we were really putting a big premium on that at that point of the game. We’re, like, ‘Hey, guys, we're taking care of the basketball, we’re just not getting stops.’ We had to sit down, guard hard, and cut a couple of these guys’ water off.” – Texas coach Rodney Terry on his team’s 14-0 run.

More: If Texas' Chendall Weaver isn't the Big 12's sixth man of the year, then who is? | Bohls

Dylan Disu: Not just points

Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-9 graduate forward from Pflugerville, again led Texas with 17 points. He’s tied with Kansas forward Hunter Dickinson for the Big 12 lead with 18.1 points a game in conference play, and he’s reached double-figure points in 13 of the past 15 games. But Disu’s game goes beyond scoring, as evident by his career-high five assists and continuous chatter with his teammates against Oklahoma State

They said it: “He (Disu) is a great leader. I'm a young guy, and he always coaching me up and pushing me, telling me what to do.” – Texas guard Chendall Weaver

More: Texas basketball's Brock Cunningham bids farewell to Texas Tech, long rivalry

Chendall Weaver, Brock Cunningham, Kadin Shedrick: Powering the bench

For the second consecutive game, Weaver came off the bench and helped key a big performance from the Texas reserves. Weaver scored 16 points in 21 minutes while setting a season-high in points for the second consecutive game, forward Kadin Shedrick produced eight points, six rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes, and forward Brock Cunningham had eight points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists in 24 minutes.

They said it: “I kind of view (them) like starters, almost like Jabari Rice was for us last year. Chendall provides great defense and offense both at the rim and in transition, and then Kadin can explode for 10 points in 10 minutes so he's a great player when he when he gets into his bag and does what he's great at. So it's been great to have the bench guys really step up.” – Texas forward Dylan Disu

More: How much did the win at Texas Tech help Texas basketball's NCAA Tournament chances?

Up next: Baylor

Texas will visit the new Foster Pavilion in Waco Monday when it aims for a season sweep over No. 15 Baylor. The Longhorns knocked off the Bears 75-73 Jan. 20 on a buzzer-beating layup by Hunter, who had 21 points in the win. Baylor, trying to strengthen its case for a top-four seed from the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, pulled away from Kansas for an 82-74 home win Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Three things we saw in Texas basketball's win over Oklahoma State