Texas basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns hope to get season sweep at No. 15 Baylor

Texas (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) will visit the new Foster Pavilion in Waco for the first — and perhaps last — Monday when it aims for a season sweep over No. 15 Baylor (21-8, 10-6) on Monday (8 p.m., ESPN, 1300). Baylor, trying to strengthen its case for a top-four seed from the NCAA Tournament selection committee, lost 75-73 to Texas on Jan. 20, when Tyrese Hunter hit a buzzer-beating layup.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Chendall Weaver: Mansfield Microwave filling new role

After starting six consecutive games, guard Chendall Weaver has come off the bench over the past two and added a jolt of energy. The 6-foot-2 sophomore has scored 15 points against Texas Tech and 16 against Oklahoma State in the past two games. Not coincidentally, the Longhorns have won both to climb back to .500 in Big 12 play for the first time since they were 1-1. But Texas coach Rodney Terry says Weaver’s best attribute remains his defense, which will be needed against a deep Baylor backcourt headlined by freshman Ja’Kobe Walter (14.7 ppg) and RayJ Dennis (13.4 ppg, 6.8 apg).

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter, left, gets off his game-winning shot against Baylor's Langston Love in the Longhorns' 75-73 win over the Bears in January. Hunter and his teammates will try for the season sweep Monday in Waco.

Bearing down again? How Texas won first game

How did Texas upset the Bears in January? The Longhorns clamped down on Baylor’s transition game and leaned on Hunter, who scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting (including 4-of-7 from 3-point range) in perhaps his best game of the season. Hunter also led Texas to 13 fast-break points while helping hold the explosive Bears to just one transition bucket. Dylan Disu had 19 points in the win, and Max Abmas chipped in 15 points and seven assists.

Ja’Kobe Walter: Freshman phenom pacing Baylor

The 6-foot-5 Walter has an NBA frame and an NBA game, which means he’ll likely leave Baylor after this season. He leads the Bears with 14.7 points a game and has emerged as one of the best rebounding guards in the Big 12 with 4.4 boards per contest. He only had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting in Baylor’s 82-74 win over Kansas on Saturday, but he did pull down eight rebounds.

Texas vs. Baylor prediction

Baylor. Texas needed a near-miraculous shot by Hunter to knock off Baylor in Austin, and the surging Bears will want revenge as well as a top-four seed at next week’s Big 12 Tournament. But this may not be the last time Texas visits Foster Pavilion, which opened in January. Of all the former Southwest Conference rivals that have been matched up with Texas in the Big 12 over the past three decades, Baylor seems the most likely to retain some kind of series with the Longhorns based on informal conversations between the programs.

— Thomas Jones

