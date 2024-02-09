Texas basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns hope to avenge loss to West Virginia

Texas guard Max Abmas drives toward the basket in the loss to Iowa State on Tuesday. Abmas needs 32 more points to become just the 12th player in NCAA Division I history to score 3,000 points.

A brutal stretch of six consecutive games against ranked foes has ended, with Texas (15-8, 4-6 Big 12) racking up a respectable 3-3 mark. But now it’s about wins as the Longhorns make their case to the NCAA selection committee, especially against struggling West Virginia (8-14, 3-6) Saturday at 2 p.m. (LHN, 1300).

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Dylan Disu, Max Abmas: Carrying the offense

Guard Max Abmas, who leads Texas with 18.3 points a game in Big 12 play, needs just 32 points to become the 12th player in NCAA Division I history to score 3,000 career points. Forward Dylan Disu is averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in conference games. Only Kansas’ duo of Hunter Dickinson (19.3) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (18.1) combine for more points as a tandem in the Big 12. However, forward Dillon Mitchell (10.8) is the only other Texas player who is averaging double-figure points in Big 12 play.

West Virginia offers first rematch of the season for Texas

Texas has five rematches in its final eight regular-season games, starting with Saturday’s meeting with the Mountaineers. West Virginia won the first 76-73 on its home court in a physical contest that featured a combined 62 free throws, including 41 from West Virginia. The Mountaineers made 27 of those foul shots, and they also had 10 steals while helping force Texas into a season-high 22 turnovers. Max Abmas (32 points) and Dylan Disu combined for 50 points in the loss, but no other Longhorns reached double figures.

Country roads not friendly for Mountaineers

The Mountaineers have gone just 2-6 since that victory over Texas, with both of their wins coming at home. West Virginia is the only team in the Big 12 that has yet to win a road game this season in or out of conference. The Mountaineers rank last in the conference in points scored (68.5 a game) and points allowed (72.8), and they’re also last in rebounding margin at -2. Guard RaeQuan Battle leads the team in scoring with 15.6 points a game since his first game of the season Dec. 20, but he’s averaged just 5.3 points over the past four contests.

Texas vs. West Virginia prediction

Texas. With eight games left in the regular season, Texas cannot afford any more stumbles against teams that will miss the NCAA Tournament. Expect almost a sense of desperation from the Longhorns, and expect a rare conference game without any last-minute drama.

