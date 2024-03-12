Texas basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns open Big 12 Tournament against Kansas State
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Texas (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) enters the Big 12 Tournament on what qualifies as a hot streak in the rugged Big 12. The Longhorns won three of their final four games in the regular season to secure the No. 7 seed for the conference tournament at the T-Mobile Center. They open play Wednesday with a second-round meeting against 10th-seeded Kansas State (6 p.m., ESPN+, 1300).
Texas beat Kansas State (18-13, 8-10) 62-56 in Austin last month, their only regular-season meeting.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup:
Dylan Disu: Getting healthy, getting honored
Texas fans breathed a sigh of relief when Disu took the court in Saturday’s win over Oklahoma in the regular-season finale. They felt even better after watching the 6-foot-9 forward score 16 points and pull down six rebounds, since he was questionable entering the game with a slight knee sprain as well as a stomach virus. On Sunday he earned the Big 12’s most improved player award as well as a spot on the All-Big 12 first team. In Big 12 play, Disu ranked second in scoring average (17.2 points), third in field-goal percentage (.502) and seventh in blocks per game (1.06).
Tyrese Hunter: Big game earns first player of week honor
Following his career game against Oklahoma, Texas guard Tyrese Hunter picked up his first Big 12 player of the week award. The 6-foot guard scored a career-high 30 points and added seven assists in Saturday's 94-80 win. He also posted 12 points, three assists and three steals in a loss at Baylor on March 4. Hunter shared the award with Texas Tech's Darrion Williams.
Kansas State basketball: Hope alive for NCAA
A Kansas State team desperate to make a late statement to the NCAA Tournament selection committee did just that on Saturday by knocking off No. 6 Iowa State. If the Wildcats follow that up with a Quad I win over Texas, the committee members will have a hard time passing on them. Having the home-court edge will help, too; the Kansas State campus is less than a two-hour drive west of Kansas City, which means the T-Mobile Center will be packed with purple passion.
Texas vs. Kansas State prediction
Texas. It won’t be easy against a desperate Kansas State team, but the Longhorns held the Wildcats to 35.7% shooting in a hard-fought win in Austin on Feb. 19. Expect another defensive dogfight.
