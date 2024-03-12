Texas basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns open Big 12 Tournament against Kansas State

Texas forward Dylan Disu battles Oklahoma guard Rivaldo Soares for a rebound during last Saturday's win at Moody Center. Disu was named the Big 12's most improved player on Sunday. The Longhorns open their Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday against Kansas State.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Texas (20-11, 9-9 Big 12) enters the Big 12 Tournament on what qualifies as a hot streak in the rugged Big 12. The Longhorns won three of their final four games in the regular season to secure the No. 7 seed for the conference tournament at the T-Mobile Center. They open play Wednesday with a second-round meeting against 10th-seeded Kansas State (6 p.m., ESPN+, 1300).

Texas beat Kansas State (18-13, 8-10) 62-56 in Austin last month, their only regular-season meeting.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

More: What does Texas basketball need to do at the Big 12 Tournament to help its NCAA case?

Dylan Disu: Getting healthy, getting honored

Texas fans breathed a sigh of relief when Disu took the court in Saturday’s win over Oklahoma in the regular-season finale. They felt even better after watching the 6-foot-9 forward score 16 points and pull down six rebounds, since he was questionable entering the game with a slight knee sprain as well as a stomach virus. On Sunday he earned the Big 12’s most improved player award as well as a spot on the All-Big 12 first team. In Big 12 play, Disu ranked second in scoring average (17.2 points), third in field-goal percentage (.502) and seventh in blocks per game (1.06).

More: Texas basketball in the Big 12: A look at the top players during the Longhorns' era

Tyrese Hunter: Big game earns first player of week honor

Following his career game against Oklahoma, Texas guard Tyrese Hunter picked up his first Big 12 player of the week award. The 6-foot guard scored a career-high 30 points and added seven assists in Saturday's 94-80 win. He also posted 12 points, three assists and three steals in a loss at Baylor on March 4. Hunter shared the award with Texas Tech's Darrion Williams.

Kansas State basketball: Hope alive for NCAA

A Kansas State team desperate to make a late statement to the NCAA Tournament selection committee did just that on Saturday by knocking off No. 6 Iowa State. If the Wildcats follow that up with a Quad I win over Texas, the committee members will have a hard time passing on them. Having the home-court edge will help, too; the Kansas State campus is less than a two-hour drive west of Kansas City, which means the T-Mobile Center will be packed with purple passion.

Texas vs. Kansas State prediction

Texas. It won’t be easy against a desperate Kansas State team, but the Longhorns held the Wildcats to 35.7% shooting in a hard-fought win in Austin on Feb. 19. Expect another defensive dogfight.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball preview, prediction: Horns open Big 12 tourney v K-State