Texas basketball preview: Longhorns try to make statement against defending champion UConn

No. 15 Texas vs. No. 5 Connecticut

6 p.m. Monday, Madison Square Garden, New York City

TV/radio: ESPNU/1300

About Texas (4-0): Graduate transfer Kadin Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 forward, scored a career-high 27 points on 11 of 15 shooting and another graduate transfer in Max Abmas hit a last-second jumper as the Longhorns opened the four-team Empire Classic with an 81-80 win over Louisville Sunday. … The Longhorns are averaging 83.8 points per game while shooting 51.9% from the floor and have topped the 80-point mark in each of their first four contests. … Texas made just two 3-pointers against Louisville on 17 attempts, which marks the first time this season that the team made fewer than 10 from long distance.

About UConn (4-0): The defending national champions opened the Empire Classic by beating Indiana 77-57 behind 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists from guard Tristen Newton, an El Paso native. … Donovan Clingan, a 7-2 sophomore who had seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks against Indiana in a career-high 30 minutes, will be a big test for Shedrick in the paint. …. Madison Square Garden is a home court of sorts for the Big East school; Monday’s game will be UConn’s 126th game at the current building, with another 11 games played in a previous structure for MSG.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas, UConn face off for Empire Classic tournament title