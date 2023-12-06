Texas basketball prepares to face former head coach Shaka Smart

Texas hoops faces its second big test of the season after falling to the Connecticut Huskies earlier this season. Next up for the Longhorns are the heavily-favored No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles.

Marquette has flashed its ceiling and floor this season. While the Eagles fell to an unranked fellow in-state program in Wisconsin, the team stunned No. 1 Kansas earlier in the year. Immediately after facing Kansas, Marquette lost by just three points to No. 2 Purdue.

The prowess of the Longhorns’ next opponent isn’t the topic most Texas fans are concerned with heading into the game. The midweek battle features a reunion with the program’s former head coach Shaka Smart.

Smart was unceremoniously let go as Texas head coach after six seasons on the Forty Acres. In one postseason, the Longhorns’ current head coach Rodney Terry won three NCAA Tournament games. That total was three more than Smart won in his entire time in Austin.

Undoubtedly, Smart will look to save face against the program that did not renew his contract. The reality is, he simply wasn’t a good fit for Texas. He appears to be a fit for Marquette in the team’s fast start to the 2023-24 basketball season.

Texas and Marquette will play Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT on FS1.

Marquette is currently listed as a 7.5 point favorite against Texas. 7 PM tip tomorrow on FS1. #HookEm — HornSports (@HornSports) December 5, 2023

