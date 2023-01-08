Texas Basketball: How some potential coaching hires fared on Saturday

Texas basketball is still in search of a long-term plan at head coach. Not much changed on that front on Saturday.

Rodney Terry improved to 6-1 as the acting head coach in a defensive battle against Oklahoma State. While it hasn’t always been pretty, Terry has done a good job in relief of Chris Beard.

Other head coaching options are on the table as well. Our colleague CJ Mumme outlined potential coaching targets for Texas to consider in the next few months.

While no decision will be made for awhile its reasonable to keep an eye on the college basketball coaching landscape moving forward. Given the Longhorns’ openness to outspending the top college basketball programs, it is fair to assume Texas might go after a big fish.

Here’s a look at how coaches fared on Saturday.

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State 74, No. 5 Arizona 61

Jerome Tang, Kansas State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State 97, No. 19 Baylor 95

John Calipari, Kentucky

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

See Nate Oats.

Nate Oats, Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Alabama 78, Kentucky 52

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

at Cincinnati on Sunday, 1/8

Eric Musselman, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

No. 22 Auburn 72, No. 13 Arkansas 59

T.J. Otzelberger, Iowa State

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

No. 25 Iowa State 69, No. 17 TCU 67

Rodney Terry, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

No. 6 Texas 56, Oklahoma State 46

