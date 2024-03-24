Which Texas basketball players will return for next season? We asked them after their loss

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the painful moments following their 62-58 second-round loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, Texas players found out that the college basketball season never really ends.

With the transfer portal already opened, players patiently answered questions Saturday night about their respective futures at Texas. Who’s gone, who’s back, and whose options remain up in the air?

Texas forward Kadin Shedrick, center, and Texas guard Chendall Weaver, right, battle Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack for a loose ball in the Volunteers' second-round win Saturday in the NCAA Tournament. Both Weaver and Shedrick said they will return next season.

Let’s take a look at the scholarship players aside from graduates Dylan Disu, Max Abmas, Brock Cunningham and Ithiel Horton, who said they will all try to keep playing at the professional level after completing their collegiate careers:

∙ Chris Johnson, freshman: The guard who was released by Kansas from his letter of intent to join Texas last summer said he will return after seeing action in 17 games this season.

∙ Devon Pryor, freshman: A 2024 forward recruit who reclassified to the 2023 class played in seven games this season and said he will return.

∙ Chendall Weaver, sophomore: The transfer guard from UT-Arlington became a key member of the Longhorns' rotation this season and said he will return.

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell shoots over an Oklahoma defender during their March 9 game at Moody Center. Mitchell has said that he will probably pursue a NBA draft evaluation this year like he did in 2023.

∙ Dillon Mitchell, sophomore: After starting all but one game over the past two years, the forward was not available for comment Saturday night but has previously said he will likely undergo a NBA draft evaluation for a second consecutive year.

∙ Alex Anamekwe, sophomore: The forward entered his name in the transfer portal earlier in the week after playing in only six games. He did not ravel with the team to Charlotte.

∙ Tyrese Hunter, junior: Like Mitchell, the guard said he will undergo a NBA draft evaluation after starting for the past two seasons.

∙ Ze'Rik Onyema, junior: The forward, who transferred into the program from UTEP prior to this season and played in 23 games, did not comment.

∙ Kadin Shedrick, graduate student: The forward, who joined Texas from Virginia prior to this season, played in 31 games and said he will rerun for a fifth season.

Texas also signed three players for the 2024 class who ranked in the nation's top 75 prospects by 247Sports, including five-star guard Tre Johnson, four-star guard Cam Scott and four-star forward Nic Codie.

Texas coach Rodney Terry said after Saturday's game that he and his staff will dive into portal preparation this upcoming week.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Who will be back for Texas Longhorns basketball? We asked them.