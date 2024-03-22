Texas basketball player Alex Anamekwe enters transfer portal after two seasons in Austin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Texas forward Alex Anamekwe did not accompany the Texas basketball team to the NCAA Tournament and has entered the transfer portal, an official with Texas basketball confirmed Friday.

Anamekwe, a 6-foot-5 sophomore from McKinney in the Dallas area, played in just six games and total of 10 minutes, 35 seconds this season for the Longhorns (21-12), who will face Tennessee in a second-round game Saturday at 7 p.m. The former 3-star recruit ranked as the 15th best player in Texas by 247Sports for the 2022 class after helping McKinney win a Class 6A state championship but could never garner any significant minutes with the Longhorns. A stellar student, he did earn Academic All-Big 12 honors as a freshman.

More: Brock Cunningham becomes Texas' career wins leader after opening NCAA Tournament victory

Texas forward Alex Anamekwe, left, dribbles toward the basket during a scrimmage against St. Edward's University in October. A former star at McKinney High School outside of Dallas, the sophomore forward has entered the transfer portal and is not with the Longhorns in Charlotte, N.C., for the NCAA Tournament, a team official confirmed Friday.

The NCAA spring transfer portal opened Monday and will stay open until May 1, much to the chagrin of college coaches trying to navigate the postseason. At last week's Big 12 Tournament, Texas coach Rodney Terry stressed the need to stay organized and have a staff able to handle any quick transfer moves.

“We can’t really worry about the portal a whole lot (right now)," he told reporters before his team fell to Kansas State in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. "We’ll get to the portal when we need to get to it, but right now, we’re trying to win a postseason game.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas basketball player Alex Anamekwe enters transfer portal