Texas basketball makes list of teams with no “bad losses”

The Texas Longhorns have had a tremendous season. That stems in part from beating most of the teams they should beat.

Fox College Hoops shared a graphic that featured seven teams without a Quad 2, Quad 3 or Quad 4 loss.

Essentially, a Quad 1 game is one that involves facing a Top 30 team at home, Top 50 team at a neutral site or a Top 75 team on the road. Only within those parameters has Texas suffered its six losses.

The Houston Cougars and Alabama Crimson Tide were not present on that list, despite ranking at No. 1 and No. 2 in the latest bracket reveal. In fairness, the two teams have had more Quad 2, Quad 3, and Quad 4 matchups than some Big 12 teams.

Here’s a look at every team that hasn’t suffered a bad loss all season.

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas has far and away the most Quad 1 victories of any team. Strangely, the Jayhawks are barely considered a No. 1 seed presently. They could make a move for the top overall seed.

Texas Longhorns

Timmy Allen spoke about what this Texas team has gone through with so much focus on the mid-season coaching change as they remain tied for first in the Big 12 heading to Waco Saturday. @KXAN_News @timmybuckets35 pic.twitter.com/dsf4BhmbG6 — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) February 24, 2023

The Longhorns are still in some ways under the radar, but shouldn’t have any trouble changing that narrative with a strong tournament run. The experience laden team should challenge for the second weekend for the first time since 2008.

Baylor Bears

Texas visits Baylor and Purdue hosts Indiana to headline five biggest games of college basketball weekend https://t.co/CXerAnCtt0 via @USATODAY — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 24, 2023

Baylor hasn’t been its usual self, but has taken care of business against teams it should beat. Jonathan Tchamba Tchatchua’s emergence could add another dimension to its trio of three point shooting guards.

Purdue Boilermakers

Zack Edey is dominating college basketball. The Boilermakers have been among the most consistent teams all year.

Missouri Tigers

🗣️ M-I-Z! @NickHonor3 hits the game-winning shot in OT as @MizzouHoops gets the win against the Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/nd9vAr3SDN — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 22, 2023

Missouri hasn’t exactly been dominant this season, but the team has done a good job of not sabotaging its resume with an unforeseen loss. At 20-8, the Tigers have made sure to beat the lesser teams.

UCLA Bruins

The Bruins are on track to get a top 2 seed this March. Surprisingly, Mick Cronin is the right fit for the once great program from Westwood.

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Oral Roberts zoom exit Probably the two trendiest actions in the game right now pic.twitter.com/4hEZR5cnyW — Jordan Sperber (@hoopvision68) February 23, 2023

No Kevin Obanor, no problem. Oral Roberts (26-4) could be ready for another tournament run after making the Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed in 2021.

