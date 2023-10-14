Texas Basketball: Looking at the biggest games of the 2023-24 season

The Texas basketball season is under a month away. The Longhorns will look to match last season’s terrific results after reaching the regional finals of their bracket.

This team is going to look different. While Dylan Disu, Dillon Mitchell, Tyrese Hunter and Brock Cunningham are among last season’s contributors, more than half of the team’s most integral players from last season are gone.

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas and Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick stand as the big headliners from the Longhorns’ portal class. After averaging over 21 points and four assists last season, expect Abmas to be a major part of this year’s team.

The Longhorns are going to face several big matchups in the 2023-24 season. Here’s a look at some of the team’s biggest games.

The first big name Texas faces is Louisville, although the Cardinals were not good last season. Louisville finished with a 4-28 record a year ago. The Longhorns will face them in the Empire Classic on November 19.

at Marquette

Former Texas head coach Shaka Smart welcomes his former team to face Marquette after a strong season for Smart in Milwaukee. Despite securing the No. 2 seed, Smart’s team suffered an early upset. The game could feature an emotionally-charged performance from the Longhorns’ former coach on December 6.

Texas and LSU have a nice rivalry brewing as the two teams meet ahead of the Longhorns’ trip to the SEC. The rivalry will most revolve around baseball and football, but you would expect the Texas crowd to be fired up for this one on December 16.

The Longhorns host perhaps their biggest basketball rivalry in the conference to open Big 12 play on January 6. They take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Austin. The game will be a huge test despite Texas Tech’s second head coaching change in three years.

Baylor

The Texas Longhorns take on the Baylor Bears on January 20 in Austin. Baylor has dominated Texas in basketball for several seasons. A win in this matchup could provide perhaps the most satisfaction of any potential win in the team’s final season in the Big 12.

at Oklahoma

Red River is Red River. The game matters in any sport and a road win could bring added excitement to the program. Oklahoma will look to rebound from a tough season and earn a win over the rival Longhorns here.

Houston

The Houston Cougars are up there with Kansas among the best basketball teams that Texas will face this season. If Texas takes care of its end of the bargain, it could be a Top 10 matchup. Expect the fanbase to pack the Moody Center on January 29.

Iowa State

Iowa State has become a rivalry of sorts for Texas in recent seasons on the basketball court. The home matchup could be one of the more underrated of this season’s set of games.

Kansas State

K-State and Jerome Tang emerged as adversaries for the Texas Longhorns early in conference play last season. After a strong run by the Wildcats last season, this could be a heated and competitive battle.

at Kansas

Texas does not get to face the Kansas Jayhawks at home this season. It would appear the Longhorns will be outmanned after the Jayhawks added elite Michigan center Hunter Dickinson. An upset would be a long shot, but the game stands as one of the team’s biggest matchups of the year.

