Texas Basketball: Horns rank No. 17 in 247Sports’ way-too-early top 25

The college basketball season may feel like it is far away but it is never too early to look ahead.

With the May 1 NBA draft deadline now behind us, 247Sports’ Kevin Flaherty released his early projection of his top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Flaherty has Texas in the No. 17 slot after an up and down season that ended with a loss to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Chris Beard’s 2022-23 roster looks like it will have a great mix of experience and young talent. Leading scorers Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr return for the Longhorns and will be joined by a freshman class featuring five-stars Arterio Morris and Dillon Mitchell.

Here is a look at the full top 25:

Arkansas Kentucky Houston North Carolina Baylor Gonzaga Duke Kansas UCLA TCU Tennessee Arizona Michigan Creighton Iowa Auburn Texas Villanova Alabama Illinois Texas Tech Indiana Michigan State Saint Louis San Diego State

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.