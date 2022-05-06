Texas Basketball: Horns rank No. 17 in 247Sports’ way-too-early top 25

Cj Mumme
The college basketball season may feel like it is far away but it is never too early to look ahead.

With the May 1 NBA draft deadline now behind us, 247Sports’ Kevin Flaherty released his early projection of his top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Flaherty has Texas in the No. 17 slot after an up and down season that ended with a loss to Purdue in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Chris Beard’s 2022-23 roster looks like it will have a great mix of experience and young talent. Leading scorers Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr return for the Longhorns and will be joined by a freshman class featuring five-stars Arterio Morris and Dillon Mitchell.

Here is a look at the full top 25:

  1. Arkansas

  2. Kentucky

  3. Houston

  4. North Carolina

  5. Baylor

  6. Gonzaga

  7. Duke

  8. Kansas

  9. UCLA

  10. TCU

  11. Tennessee

  12. Arizona

  13. Michigan

  14. Creighton

  15. Iowa

  16. Auburn

  17. Texas

  18. Villanova

  19. Alabama

  20. Illinois

  21. Texas Tech

  22. Indiana

  23. Michigan State

  24. Saint Louis

  25. San Diego State

