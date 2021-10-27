Texas Basketball: Horns open in the top five of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

There is a lot of excitement around the Texas Longhorns basketball program heading into the 2021-22 season. After Shaka Smart left the program for another coaching gig, athletic director Chris Del Conte was able to land Chris Beard from Texas Tech.

He has loaded up on talent through the transfer portal and has fans excited about Longhorns basketball once again something that hasn’t really happened since the days of Rick Barnes. The expectation level was high with Smart, but he was never able to reach that potential. Beard is a coach that fans have seen build a program in the Big 12 to a national contender, despite how loaded the conference is.

Texas is now one of the top five teams in the preseason according to the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll that was released on Wednesday.

Full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Points (First Place Votes) 1 Gonzaga 771 (29) 2 UCLA 709 (2) 3 Kansas 705 4 Villanova 658 5 Texas 634 6 Michigan 627 7 Purdue 578 8 Baylor 542 9 Duke 490 10 Illinois 466 11 Kentucky 438 12 Oregon 382 13 Alabama 360 14 Houston 343 15 Arkansas 340 16 Memphis 337 17 Tennessee 280 17 Ohio State 280 19 Florida State 225 20 North Carolina 224 21 Maryland 150 22 Auburn 87 23 UConn 73 24 St. Bonaventure 71 25 Virginia 60

Others receiving votes:

Michigan St 55; Texas Tech 46; Southern California 38; West Virginia 18; Indiana 13; Virginia Tech 9; Loyola-Chicago 9; Oklahoma State 8; Arizona 8; Creighton 7; Syracuse 6; Colorado St. 5; Drake 4; Richmond 3; Notre Dame 3; Iowa 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Colorado 2; Xavier 1; Nevada 1; Butler 1; Boise St. 1.