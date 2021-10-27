Texas Basketball: Horns open in the top five of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
There is a lot of excitement around the Texas Longhorns basketball program heading into the 2021-22 season. After Shaka Smart left the program for another coaching gig, athletic director Chris Del Conte was able to land Chris Beard from Texas Tech.
He has loaded up on talent through the transfer portal and has fans excited about Longhorns basketball once again something that hasn’t really happened since the days of Rick Barnes. The expectation level was high with Smart, but he was never able to reach that potential. Beard is a coach that fans have seen build a program in the Big 12 to a national contender, despite how loaded the conference is.
Texas is now one of the top five teams in the preseason according to the USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll that was released on Wednesday.
Full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Points (First Place Votes)
1
Gonzaga
771 (29)
2
UCLA
709 (2)
3
Kansas
705
4
Villanova
658
5
Texas
634
6
Michigan
627
7
Purdue
578
8
Baylor
542
9
Duke
490
10
Illinois
466
11
Kentucky
438
12
Oregon
382
13
Alabama
360
14
Houston
343
15
Arkansas
340
16
Memphis
337
17
Tennessee
280
17
Ohio State
280
19
Florida State
225
20
North Carolina
224
21
Maryland
150
22
Auburn
87
23
UConn
73
24
St. Bonaventure
71
25
Virginia
60
Others receiving votes:
Michigan St 55; Texas Tech 46; Southern California 38; West Virginia 18; Indiana 13; Virginia Tech 9; Loyola-Chicago 9; Oklahoma State 8; Arizona 8; Creighton 7; Syracuse 6; Colorado St. 5; Drake 4; Richmond 3; Notre Dame 3; Iowa 3; Rutgers 2; Louisiana State 2; Colorado 2; Xavier 1; Nevada 1; Butler 1; Boise St. 1.