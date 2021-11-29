Texas Basketball: Horns move up one spot in updated AP Poll

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

First-year head coach Chris Beard has the Longhorns ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Poll’s updated Top 25 rankings.

Texas is 4-1 on the season and coming off of a three-game sweep in the Abe Lemons Classic where the Longhorns took down Northern Colorado, San Jose State and Cal Baptist.

The Horns are now the second-best team in the Big 12 conference behind Baylor (No. 4) but in front of Kansas (No. 8) and Iowa State (No. 19). The Big 12 is the only conference with three teams in the top 10.

Here is the full updated poll:

  1. Duke

  2. Purdue

  3. Gonzaga

  4. Baylor

  5. UCLA

  6. Villanova

  7. Texas

  8. Kansas

  9. Kentucky

  10. Arkansas

  11. Arizona

  12. BYU

  13. Tennessee

  14. Florida

  15. Houston

  16. Alabama

  17. UConn

  18. Memphis

  19. Iowa State

  20. Southern Cal

  21. Auburn

  22. Michigan State

  23. Wisconson

  24. Michigan

  25. Seton Hall

Texas has regular-season games remaining against five ranked opponents, next up is No. 25 Seton Hall on Dec. 9.

The Horns will be in action on Monday night for a special game. Texas will be playing Sam Houston State at Gregory Gym. The game is for students only and will be the first time Texas has played basketball at Gregory since 1977.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Recommended Stories