Texas basketball: Horns drop a spot in latest AP Poll

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

Texas (9-2) has held fairly steady in the AP Poll’s Top 25 rankings over the past couple of weeks. The Horns are now ranked No. 17 in the nation after victories over Stanford and Alabama State.

The Longhorns have yet to play up to their preseason expectations but remain in a good position nationally with Big 12 conference play approaching.

The Big 12 is once again one of the top conferences in college basketball with five teams ranked and two more inside the top 30.

Here is the full updated AP Top 25 Poll:

  1. Baylor

  2. Duke

  3. Purdue

  4. Gonzaga

  5. UCLA

  6. Kansas

  7. USC

  8. Iowa State

  9. Arizona

  10. Michigan State

  11. Auburn

  12. Houston

  13. Ohio State

  14. Tennessee

  15. Seton Hall

  16. LSU

  17. Texas

  18. Kentucky

  19. Alabama

  20. Colorado State

  21. Providence

  22. Villanova

  23. Xavier

  24. Wisconsin

  25. Texas Tech

Up next for Texas is a matchup with Incarnate Word on Tuesday before West Virginia comes to town to start the new year on Saturday.

