Texas basketball: Horns drop a spot in latest AP Poll
Texas (9-2) has held fairly steady in the AP Poll’s Top 25 rankings over the past couple of weeks. The Horns are now ranked No. 17 in the nation after victories over Stanford and Alabama State.
The Longhorns have yet to play up to their preseason expectations but remain in a good position nationally with Big 12 conference play approaching.
The Big 12 is once again one of the top conferences in college basketball with five teams ranked and two more inside the top 30.
Here is the full updated AP Top 25 Poll:
Baylor
Duke
Purdue
Gonzaga
UCLA
Kansas
USC
Iowa State
Arizona
Michigan State
Auburn
Houston
Ohio State
Tennessee
Seton Hall
LSU
Texas
Kentucky
Alabama
Colorado State
Providence
Villanova
Xavier
Wisconsin
Texas Tech
Up next for Texas is a matchup with Incarnate Word on Tuesday before West Virginia comes to town to start the new year on Saturday.
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.