Texas basketball: Horns drop a spot in latest AP Poll

Texas (9-2) has held fairly steady in the AP Poll’s Top 25 rankings over the past couple of weeks. The Horns are now ranked No. 17 in the nation after victories over Stanford and Alabama State.

The Longhorns have yet to play up to their preseason expectations but remain in a good position nationally with Big 12 conference play approaching.

The Big 12 is once again one of the top conferences in college basketball with five teams ranked and two more inside the top 30.

Here is the full updated AP Top 25 Poll:

Baylor Duke Purdue Gonzaga UCLA Kansas USC Iowa State Arizona Michigan State Auburn Houston Ohio State Tennessee Seton Hall LSU Texas Kentucky Alabama Colorado State Providence Villanova Xavier Wisconsin Texas Tech

Up next for Texas is a matchup with Incarnate Word on Tuesday before West Virginia comes to town to start the new year on Saturday.

