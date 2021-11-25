Texas Basketball: Horns take down Cal Baptist 68-44

No 8. Texas capped off the Abe Lemons Classic with their third straight convincing win. Texas improved to 4-1 after a 68-44 win over Cal Baptist.

Texas played a very complete game on both sides of the ball. Chris Beard said postgame “that was our dest defensive game of the year.” The Horns forced 23 Cal Baptist turnovers and held the Lancers to just 2-16 from three-point range.

Seniors Andrew Jones and Timmy Allen led the Longhorns offensively with 15 points each. Allen also had eight rebounds and three assists while Jones added five assists of his own.

It was a big night for senior guard Courtney Ramey as well. Ramey scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Early in the second half, he hit a mid-range jumper to reach the 1,000 point mark on his career.

1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ career points for Courtney Ramey pic.twitter.com/gnhaSuz1UG — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 25, 2021

Texas is still waiting for Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr to hit his stride. Carr is 4-14 with only nine points during Texas’ three-game win streak. When the Longhorns get Carr going, the offense should be difficult to stop.

Texas will move over to Gregory Gym on Monday to take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats.