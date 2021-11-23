Texas Basketball: Horns come in at No. 8 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The Chris Beard era is off to a solid start. Despite the loss on the road to top-ranked Gonzaga, the Longhorns are 3-1 coming off victories against Northern Colorado and San Jose State.
Texas fell three spots to No. 8 in the first in-season Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
The list features three Big 12 teams in the top 10. Kansas is 3-0 ranked No. 3 and the defending champion Baylor Bears are 4-0 ranked No. 5.
Texas Tech and West Virginia are among other schools receiving votes.
Full Ferris Mowers Coaches poll:
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
4-0
797
30
1
—
1/1
2
4-0
751
2
2
—
2/2
3
3-0
725
0
3
—
3/3
4
5-0
691
0
7
3
4/7
5
4-0
635
0
8
3
5/8
6
5-0
624
0
9
3
6/9
7
3-2
546
0
4
-3
4/7
8
3-1
479
0
5
-3
5/8
9
4-0
472
0
13
4
9/13
10
4-0
441
0
16
6
10/16
11
3-0
431
0
14
3
11/14
12
3-0
357
0
15
3
12/15
13
3-2
356
0
6
-7
6/13
13
3-1
356
0
11
-2
11/13
15
2-1
321
0
10
-5
10/15
16
5-0
261
0
24
8
16/24
17
3-1
226
0
17
—
17/17
18
4-0
205
0
NR
—
18/NR
19
5-0
204
0
NR
14
19/NR
20
3-0
187
0
NR
—
20/NR
21
4-0
183
0
23
2
21/23
22
3-0
174
0
22
—
22/22
23
2-1
168
0
12
-11
12/23
24
3-0
162
0
NR
—
24/NR
25
3-0
92
0
NR
3
25/NR
No. 8 Texas will be back in action at the Frank Erwin Center on Wednesday night against Cal Baptist.
