Texas Basketball: Horns come in at No. 8 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Cj Mumme
·2 min read

The Chris Beard era is off to a solid start. Despite the loss on the road to top-ranked Gonzaga, the Longhorns are 3-1 coming off victories against Northern Colorado and San Jose State.

Texas fell three spots to No. 8 in the first in-season Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

The list features three Big 12 teams in the top 10. Kansas is 3-0 ranked No. 3 and the defending champion Baylor Bears are 4-0 ranked No. 5.

Texas Tech and West Virginia are among other schools receiving votes.

Full Ferris Mowers Coaches poll:

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Gonzaga

4-0

797

30

1

1/1

2

UCLA

4-0

751

2

2

2/2

3

Kansas

3-0

725

0

3

3/3

4

Purdue

5-0

691

0

7

3

4/7

5

Baylor

4-0

635

0

8

3

5/8

6

Duke

5-0

624

0

9

3

6/9

7

Villanova

3-2

546

0

4

-3

4/7

8

Texas

3-1

479

0

5

-3

5/8

9

Alabama

4-0

472

0

13

4

9/13

10

Memphis

4-0

441

0

16

6

10/16

11

Houston

3-0

431

0

14

3

11/14

12

Arkansas

3-0

357

0

15

3

12/15

13

Michigan

3-2

356

0

6

-7

6/13

13

Kentucky

3-1

356

0

11

-2

11/13

15

Illinois

2-1

321

0

10

-5

10/15

16

St. Bonaventure

5-0

261

0

24

8

16/24

17

Tennessee

3-1

226

0

17

17/17

18

Brigham Young

4-0

205

0

NR

18/NR

19

Arizona

5-0

204

0

NR

14

19/NR

20

Seton Hall

3-0

187

0

NR

20/NR

21

Connecticut

4-0

183

0

23

2

21/23

22

Auburn

3-0

174

0

22

22/22

23

Oregon

2-1

168

0

12

-11

12/23

24

Florida

3-0

162

0

NR

24/NR

25

Southern California

3-0

92

0

NR

3

25/NR

No. 8 Texas will be back in action at the Frank Erwin Center on Wednesday night against Cal Baptist.

