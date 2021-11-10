Texas Basketball: Five takeaways from the first win of the Chris Beard era

Texas cruised past Houston Baptist 92-48 on Tuesday night, a strong start for Chris Beard’s first year in Austin.

Texas fans and students showed out in support of this team. The energy in the Frank Erwin Center was as electric as it has been in years.

“Our guys were dialed in and played well tonight,” Beard said. “It was a great crowd. There was a buzz in our locker room. Special thank you to the students, they turned out.”

Senior guards Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones paced the team with 13 and 11 points respectively, shooting a combined 7-11 from three-point range.

Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr controlled the offense well, finding his teammates for open shots and taking advantage of his own scoring opportunities. Carr finished with 10 points and led the team with five assists.

Both Texas big men had good debuts in the burnt orange. Christan Bishop and Tre Mitchell combined for 20 points and four blocks. Mitchell started slow but showed his offensive skill set scoring 10 points in the second half.

Here are five takeaways from Texas’ opening night victory over Houston Baptist.

Texas’ backcourt is special

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Having very skilled, experienced guards in college basketball can take a team a long way. That is exactly what Texas has in Marcus Carr, Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey.

Those three have combined for 230 starts and over 3,500 points on their careers.

Behind Carr, Jones, and Ramey, Texas should have an offense that can compete with anyone in the country. A huge reason why Texas is ranked No. 5 in the nation right now.

Their bench is among the best in the country

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

You are not going to find a more established bench across all of college basketball than you will in Austin, Texas. When Beard rotated the starters out, little to no dropoff was seen.

Story continues

The Horns bench features Devin Askew, Jace Febres, Tre Mitchell, Brock Cunningham and Jaylon Tyson. Many would argue those five would be a good team as themselves.

The Texas bench proved to be a weapon last night, scoring 39 out of the teams 92 points.

Jaylon Tyson has star potential

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Tyson originally committed to Chris Beard while he was the coach at Texas Tech. The four-star small forward out of Plano decided to follow Beard to Austin after Beard accepted the Texas job.

The freshman stood out in his college debut, scoring 11 points on 5-5 shooting, along with grabbing three boards.

Tyson fits the mold of a future NBA player and will get to develop behind a veteran team. Tyson will be a major part of both the present and future of Texas basketball.

The rebounding needs to be better

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In a night where Texas did lots of good things, the rebounding was not up to par. Texas only outrebounded HBU 32-31.

Chris Beard calls the 16 offensive rebounds allowed an "eye-opening problem." Jokes he'd fire the rebounding coach. Says he is the rebounding coach. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) November 10, 2021

Texas will need to rebound the ball better if they want to upset No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday. Texas will get rebounding help soon when forward Dylan Disu comes back from his knee injury.

The fan base will be a factor this year

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Beard has done a masterful job building excitement for the fan base. Beard promised Texas students that he would throw them a party if the student section sold out in game one.

The students did more than show up, they had a direct impact on the game. Specifically while HBU shot free throws.

HBU's Ron Cottrell on the Texas fans: "I thought our guys got a little rattled at the free throw line with the students." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 10, 2021

Beard even invited the students on the court after the game to take a picture with the team and celebrate the win.

Thank you TEXAS STUDENTS for a great home opener. Party at the Tower soon. 🤘🏽#PartyAtTheTower pic.twitter.com/n6gfUiBe4S — Chris Beard (@ChrisBeardUT) November 10, 2021

1

1