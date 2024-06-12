Texas basketball will face North Carolina State in SEC-ACC Challenge

Texas men's basketball coach Rodney Terry and the Longhorns will travel to face North Carolina State in the ACC-SEC Challenge in December. Texas will face three of last year's four Final Four teams.

Texas men’s basketball will face three of this past season’s Final Four teams after finding out its opponent Wednesday in the SEC-ACC Challenge.

The Longhorns will play North Carolina State on Dec. 4 in Raleigh, N.C., as part of a loaded nonconference schedule. Texas also will host two-time defending champion Connecticut on a date not yet determined, and will face Ohio State to open the season in Las Vegas. The Longhorns also know they will play in the 2024 Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 21-22 along with Syracuse, Saint Joseph’s and Texas Tech. Semifinal pairings and television coverage in that event will be announced later.

In addition, an 18-game conference schedule in the SEC will include a home game against Alabama, which joined North Carolina State as a national semifinalist this past season.

Texas and the Wolfpack will meet for the fifth time and first since the 2011-12 season. The all-time series between the Longhorns and the Wolfpack is tied at 2-2, and all four previous matchups have been at neutral sites.

Texas completed the 2023-24 season with a 21-13 overall record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament round of 32, where the Longhorns lost to Tennessee.

North Carolina State went 17-14 in the regular season, but reeled off five straight wins to win the ACC Tournament before another four consecutive wins in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolfpack lose stars D.J. Burns and D.J. Horne from the team and didn’t make an appearance in ESPN’s recently released annual “way to early” preseason top 25 poll released.

Texas came in one spot outside of the ESPN poll.

