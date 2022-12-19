Texas basketball earns hard fought win over Stanford, 72-62

Texas basketball has been through more than its share of adversity this season. On Sunday, the team continued to deliver quality effort in a double-digit win over Stanford.

Stanford is not a very good basketball team this season. The squad fell to 4-7 on the season. Nevertheless, the Cardinal posed presumably a bigger challenge than the Rice Owls earlier in the week.

Timmy Allen, Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice led the charge for Texas offensively. Carr totaled 17 points while Allen and Rice each added 15 points of their own.

The Longhorns shot 45.2% from the field and 38.1% from three point range.

This Texas team has showed resilience since Rodney Terry took over as acting head coach. And while they haven’t been able to dominate opposition, there’s something to be said for taking the court and winning regardless of margin of victory.

Texas (9-1) will face the sneakily good Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) on December 21 as they prepare for their New Years Eve conference opener with Oklahoma.

