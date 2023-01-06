Texas Basketball: Early candidates to replace Chris Beard

Texas officially parted ways with men’s basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday following his arrest on assault charges early in December.

Athletic director Chris Del Conte wrote in a press release:

“This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been diligently working through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately. We thank Coach Rodney Terry for his exemplary leadership both on and off the court at a time when our team needed it most. We are grateful he will remain the acting head coach for the remainder of the season. We are proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, who throughout this difficult time have continued to make us proud to be Longhorns,”

Assistant coach Rodney Terry is set to take over in an interim role for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season. Terry is 4-1 as the head coach this season for the Horns.

Texas is one of the top head coaching jobs in the nation. Whoever lands the Longhorns’ job will have no shortage of resources, such as a talent-rich state to recruit, top-of-the-line facilities and great alumni support.

Expect university administration to swing for the fences once it comes to making its next hire.

Here is an early look at a few candidates to replace Chris Beard as Texas’ basketball coach.

Royal Ivey, Brooklyn Nets

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Nate Oats, Alabama

Rodney Terry, Texas

Jerome Tang, Kansas State

Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

