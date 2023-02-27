Texas basketball checks in at No. 9 in new AP Top 25 Poll

Texas basketball falls one spot to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll following a 1-1 week in the Big 12.

Five Big 12 teams were included in this week’s rankings. Kansas (No. 3), Baylor (No. 7), Texas (No. 9), Kansas State (No. 11) and TCU (No. 22) all made the cut as Iowa State dropped out.

The Longhorns gave two drastically different showings in games against Iowa State and Baylor. Texas played dominant basketball vs. Iowa State in a blowout victory before a flat-footed effort on the road at Baylor.

Texas is in a great position to set itself nicely for the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments with a record of 22-7 and 11-5 in league play.

Matchups against No. 22 TCU and No. 3 TCU to close out the regular season provide Texas a chance to put a bow on its final resume. Winning both games would secure Texas a share of the Big 12 title for the first time since 2008.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire