Texas basketball announces charity exhibition game with Arkansas

The two former Southwest Conference rivals will tip off at 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Moody Center in Austin. All reserved ticket sales are going to help out a pair of social justice and educational organizations. The game will be televised on Longhorn Network for those who can not be in attendance.

This exhibition provides a glimpse of what is expected to be two of the best teams in college basketball entering the new season.

ESPN ranks the Razorbacks as the No. 9 team in the country and Texas as No. 11 in its way-too-early top 25. Both squads qualified for the NCAA Tournament a year ago and have sights set on competing for a national title this season.

