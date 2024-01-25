Texas-based offensive lineman Jonte Newman reveals top 8 schools with USC in the hunt

Jonte Newman, an offensive line prospect, revealed his current top eight teams on Tuesday via social media. Alabama, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and USC all made the cut.

Newman is rated a 3-star prospect. He is the No. 22 interior offensive lineman, the No. 56 recruit in the Lone Star State, and the No. 370 prospect overall in the Class of 2025 on the 247Sports composite.

Newman does not have a decision date set or a timeline in mind. There are no 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions regarding Newman’s recruitment, a process that appears wide open.

USC needs depth on the offensive line in the Big Ten, and head coach Josh Henson is stepping into a 2024 season which will be very important for him at USC. It’s true that having more available bodies is a big deal, but the other thing which can’t be denied in evaluating Henson is that he will need to land five-star offensive linemen before too long. This is not a five-star prospect, but Trojan fans want to see Henson take his operation to the next level in due time.

