Texas-based 2025 running back Riley Wormley offered by USC

Running back Riley Wormley from Southlake Carroll (Texas) will be a high school senior in 2024. He has been offered by USC.

The Texas native has also been offered by Auburn, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and UTSA.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Wormley is rated the No. 483 overall prospect and the No. 36 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is also rated as the No. 75 player in the state of Texas.

Wormley, in his junior season last year, ran for 901 yards and 19 TDs on 10.6 yards per carry in 10 games this past fall. He also caught nine passes for 123 yards.

As a sophomore he rushed for 486 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 212 yards and 3 TDs. USC has a new running back coach, Anthony Jones Jr., who previously worked at TCU under Lincoln Riley’s brother, Garrett Riley. It will be fascinating to see if USC can close down this running back recruitment, given that Jones was hired partly because of his connections in the state of Texas and his ability to recruit within the state. Here is a running back prospect from Texas, a place where USC has successfully recruited other running backs in recent years under Lincoln Riley. We will see if the Trojans’ Texas running back pipeline can keep flowing.

2025 Southlake Carroll running back Riley Wormley has official visits scheduled to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and TCU. He is also considering Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas, and USC as he plans for a busy next few months ahead of a decision. Read: https://t.co/yKwqZdqzpp pic.twitter.com/JpeShQ0mJj — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallRivals) March 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire