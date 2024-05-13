Texas baseball takes weekend series at UCF

The Texas Longhorns baseball team earned a series win over the Central Florida Knights with a 10-7 victory Sunday in Orlando.

Texas took the series opener 6-3 on Friday. Will Gasparino registered three RBI in the win, including a two-run home run in the fourth inning. Max Grubbs (5-4) earned the win, striking out five UCF batters while allowing one run on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Knights responded with a 5-4 victory on Saturday. Kimble Schuessler hit a solo home run and totaled two RBI in the contest. Ace Whitehead (4-1) took his first loss of the season, giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out four UCF batters.

Four different Longhorns registered two RBI apiece in Sunday’s rubber match. Jared Thomas went 4-of-6 with two RBI and two runs. Charlie Hurley (5-0) earned the victory, while Gage Boehm earned the 2 2/3 inning save.

It was an important series victory in a season that has certainly had its ebbs and flows for Texas, 32-20 (17-10 Big 12), as it looks to cement its status as a potential at-large NCAA Tournament team. The Longhorns host Kansas in their final Big 12 regular season series set to start Thursday in Austin.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire