Texas baseball takes first two games of final Big 12 series

The Texas Longhorns baseball team was able to emerge victorious in a game that felt like a postseason game Thursday.

Jalin Flores’ walk-off RBI double gave the Longhorns a 5-4 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks to open the three-game series.

Things looked good for Texas after it built a 3-0 lead after Will Gasparino’s two-RBI single in the sixth, but Kansas got within a run in the seventh. The Jayhawks’ Ben Hartl hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth off Longhorns reliever Gage Boehm to take the lead.

Boehm (5-2) earned the victory. The Longhorns (33-20, 18-10 Big 12) improved to third in the Big 12 standings after West Virginia (31-20, 17-11 Big 12) took a 6-3 loss at TCU. Oklahoma State (34-16, 17-9 Big 12) still sits in second but has to play two games at Houston Friday.

In game two on Friday, Texas was once again trailing the Jayhawks in the ninth inning 2-1. Jalin Flores continued to play hero for the Longhorns and came up clutch with a walk off sac fly to give Texas the 3-2 win.

THERE GOES OUR HERO. @YOUNG_JFLOW COMES THROUGH WITH A SAC FLY AND TEXAS WINS IT, 3-2! pic.twitter.com/K7zivH866Y — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) May 18, 2024

The third game of the Texas-Kansas series will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

