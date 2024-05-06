Texas baseball picks up important series win against Oklahoma State

Although a 7-2 loss Sunday to the Oklahoma State Cowboys ended a 7-1 stretch for the Texas Longhorns baseball team, it won two of three against OSU to further strengthen its NCAA Tournament standing this weekend in Austin.

The Longhorns toughed out a 7-5 victory in Friday’s series opener. Gage Boehm (4-2) struck out four Cowboys batters in the last 2 2/3 innings of game action to earn the victory.

Max Belyeu’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth broke a 3-3 deadlock as Texas won Game two, 6-3. Belyeu registered 4 RBIs in the win. Ace Whitehead struck out three Oklahoma State batters in 4 1/3 innings pitched, while Andre Duplantier II earned the victory, giving up only one run on one hit in the last 2 1/3 innings.

Texas, 30-19 (15-9 Big 12), is in a three-way tie for second place with Oklahoma State and West Virginia heading into the final six games of the season. The Longhorns play at UCF, 29-15 (11-12 Big 12) this weekend in Orlando.

