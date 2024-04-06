Texas baseball looks to win series with BYU on Saturday afternoon

By multiple measures the Texas baseball team has underachieved in 2024. Despite it all, the team has another golden opportunity in front of it. The Longhorns look to win a fourth straight series in Big 12 play.

To its credit, Texas has not lost a series in league competition. The team has defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Baylor Bears and Kansas State Wildcats ahead of the series finale with BYU. Texas Tech and Kansas State are among the better teams in the Big 12.

The BYU series sits at a 1-1 tie after a tough 7-5 loss in Game 1. Texas evened the series on Friday with a 4-3 win. Max Belyeu is leading the way batting 4-for-7 so far in the two games. The sophomore right fielder added and RBI and two walks to the total reaching base over 66% of the time.

BYU first baseman Cooper Vest and catcher Collin Reuter have done the most damage at the plate for the Cougars. The two batters have combined to go 9-for-19 from the plate in the first two games.

With the Longhorns sitting at 19-12 and 0.5 games behind Oklahoma for first place in conference, Texas has an opportunity to build momentum in its push for NCAA tournament seeding. The third game of the series takes place at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

