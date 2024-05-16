Texas baseball looks to gain ground in Big 12 race

There is a lot on the line for the Texas Longhorns baseball team heading into the final week of the Big 12 regular season.

The Longhorns host the Kansas Jayhawks in what will be their last Big 12 regular season baseball series before moving to the SEC next season. Texas (32-20, 17-10 Big 12) sits at fourth in the conference standings, while Kansas (29-18, 15-12 Big 12) is in sixth.

The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship field is set. The #Big12BSB regular season champion has been decided. The question remains… how will the rest of the bracket shape up? pic.twitter.com/MycTA3PxbM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 13, 2024

The Longhorns could finish as high as second in the conference and as low as sixth, as there are only 2 ½ games separating five teams. Oklahoma has clinched the Big 12 regular season title.

Texas has gone 8-2 in its last 10 games, including 6-2 in the Big 12, to put itself in a position to be one of the higher seeds. Teddy Cahill of Baseball America projected the Longhorns as a No. 2 seed in a region with projected No. 1 seed Wake Forest, so it appears the Longhorns are on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire