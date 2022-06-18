Texas baseball highlights in the 2022 College World Series vs. Notre Dame

The Texas baseball team is one of eight competing for the NCAA national title in the 2022 NCAA Men's College World Series, which runs Friday through June 27 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Neb.

The Longhorns (47-20) join the Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners and Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Bracket One of the CWS.

Teams in Bracket Two are the Stanford Cardinal, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Texas advanced to the College World Series after defeating East Carolina in two of three games in the NCAA baseball tournament Greenville Super Regional in Greenville, N.C., June 10-12.

Texas baseball highlights in the College World Series vs. Notre Dame

Carter Putz gets a solo home run, pushing Notre Dame to a 7-3 lead. The lead holds, and the Longhorns drop their first game.

Texas will have to beat Texas A&M on Sunday afternoon.

UT Chancellor James B. Milliken smiles from the stands.

We only look friendly. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/MdWFPrv2Qw — James B. Milliken (@jbmilliken) June 18, 2022

Texas scores its third run on a wild pitch, ending the sixth inning behind 6-3.

.@MurphyStehly singles and comes around to score on a wild pitch and it’s 6-3 after six complete.#HookEm pic.twitter.com/0LfB4w0QQE — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 18, 2022

Texas' Douglas Hodo singles in Dylan Campbell to make it 6-2.

Notre Dame scores again, and the Irish are up 6-1 in the middle of the fifth.

Mid 5



🍀 6

🤘🏾 1



Notre Dame scores three more runs and chases Texas ace Pete Hansen from the game. Veteran reliever Tristan Stevens balked in a run before he even threw a pitch.



Yes, Texas can rally. And yes, Texas is still in a lot of trouble. #HookEmhttps://t.co/003b8UlP8d — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) June 18, 2022

After the Irish score again, Tristan Stevens comes in as relief pitcher for the Longhorns.

That’ll be all for Pete as Notre Dame plates another with one away in the 5th. T-Steve on in relief with Texas trailing, 4-1. #HookEm — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 18, 2022

Notre Dame scores again, putting the Irish up 3-1 in the fourth inning.

TOP 4 | IRISH SCORE!



Spencer Myers lays down a sacrifice bunt and Jack Brannigan's incredible head-first slide gets in right before the tag!



ND 3, UT 1 pic.twitter.com/T7iaRprwul — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) June 18, 2022

The Longhorns get their first run with a bunt by Eric Kennedy. The third inning ends with Notre Dame up 2-1.

After a walk to @dylancamp25 and a @TFaltine knock, EK drives in a run with a bunt and it’s a one-run ballgame!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/vcP1xYfZ2S — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 18, 2022

Notre Dame scored again in the third, putting the Irish up 2-0.

Texas got its first hit from Skyler Messinger in the second inning, but didn't score and entered the third inning still down 1-0.

.@MessingerSkye picks up the Horns’ 1st hit of the ballgame in the 2nd but no score for Texas.



To the 3rd we go. It’s 1-0. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/85DP07HCJi — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) June 17, 2022

The Irish struck first, with Jared Miller hitting a solo home run in the first inning. The first inning ends with Notre Dame leading, 1-0.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas baseball 2022 College World Series highlights vs. Notre Dame