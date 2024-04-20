Texas baseball falters in series opener 5-0 to TCU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas offense struggled and dropped the series opener to TCU 5-0 on Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Longhorns managed just five hits, none of which came with runners on base. Peyton Powell went 2-for-4 as the only Texas player with multiple hits. The Longhorns struck out 10 times and walked just twice.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Max Grubbs was saddled with the pitching loss for Texas (22-17, 9-7 Big 12), allowing two runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings pitched.

For TCU (23-13, 8-11), Luke Boyers went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs while Kurtis Byrne hit a double and a triple. Payton Tolle pitched seven innings for the Horned Frogs, allowing four hits while striking out seven.

The teams continue their series at 4 p.m. Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.