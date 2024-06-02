Texas baseball falls to rival Texas A&M, faces elimination in the College Station Regional

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Texas and Texas A&M had a grudge match that resulted in the Longhorns facing elimination after falling 4-2 in 11 innings.

Texas will have to win two games now in order to advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas struck first thanks to a Jared Thomas leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Lebarron Johnson Jr. got the start and was smooth sailing until the fifth inning when his wild pitch allowed Travis Chestnut to score to even the game at one each.

One inning later, Texas A&M transfer Kimble Schuessler delivered a home run that made his former fans seethe, and gave the Longhorns the 2-1 lead.

Schuessler makes career comeback that leads to breakout season

Johnson Jr. had a labored, but strong outing, as he only gave up one earned run and had eight strikeouts in a five inning effort.

Things went off the rails for Texas in the 8th, after an errant throw by Jalin Flores allowed Ali Camarillo to reach, which allowed Braden Mongtomery to score to tie the game at 2.

Things remained in a stalemate until the eleventh inning when Ted Burton’s single allowed Kaeden Kent to score, which gave the Aggies their first lead of the game.

The Aggies got an insurance run after a wild pitch from Chase Lummus, and the Longhorns couldn’t respond, falling 4-2.

Texas must beat Louisiana on Sunday in order to stay alive in the College Station Regional. If they win, they’ll face Texas A&M again on Sunday night at 3pm.

Texas A&M has to only win one more game in order to advance to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Texas beat Louisiana in their regional opener on Friday 12-5.

The Longhorns will face the Ragin’ Cajuns Sunday at 2pm in an elimination game.

