Texas baseball claims first Big 12 series sweep over Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) – You can’t close out a regular season much better than Texas did over Kansas. The Longhorns finished off a sweep of the Jayhawks, holding off the visitors for a 9-7 win Saturday.

The first two wins of the series were walk offs by Jalin Flores of Texas. No walk off was needed Saturday as the Longhorns jumped out to a big lead and held on for the victory for their first Big 12 series sweep of the year.

Lebarron Johnson Jr. had one of his best starts of the season for Texas, going six innings, allowing one run and striking out seven. Heston Tole and David Shaw each recorded an out before Gage Boehm shut the door for the final seven outs.

Kimble Schuessler and Casey Borba supplied the power, both hitting a home run. Peyton Powell and Max Belyeu each had two RBI while Jared Thomas added another.

The win moves Texas to 20-10 in conference play and 35-20 overall. The top two teams in the Big 12 earn a bye in the conference tournament. With Oklahoma State sweeping Houston Saturday, the Cowboys finish at 19-9 in conference. That is a mere .012 percentage points above Texas for the two seed.

So the third seeded Longhorns head to Arlington for the Big 12 tournament where they will open up at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night against the tenth-seeded Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.