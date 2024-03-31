Texas baseball bounces back, wins series over No. 23 Kansas State

They finally did it. The Texas Longhorns played up to expectation in a series win over the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats.

The offense was there for Texas all series. The Longhorns scored 33 runs in the three game series with a 21-run game two sandwiched between two six-run performances.

Texas shortstop Jalin Flores had one of the more impressive outputs in the series. Flores went 7-for-12 with seven RBI, two home runs and a walk. Cleanup hitter Max Belyeu hit well after Flores with six hits and five RBI in the three games.

With the series win, Texas moves into a second place tie with Kansas State in the Big 12 standings at 6-3 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma ranks first in the conference standings at 7-2 against league competition despite a 15-12 record overall.

The next stretch gives the Longhorns a chance to add wins against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (17-11) and BYU Cougars (11-14). BYU ranks last in the Big 12 with a 4-8 conference record. Abilene Christian is 1-3 vs. Big 12 opponents.

The Longhorns’ remaining schedule is favorable as it makes its push toward an NCAA tournament bid. They’ll look to channel the positive momentum gained by the series victory over Kansas State.

BALLGAME AND THE SERIES!@andreduplantier slams the door with a 1-2-3 ninth and the Horns beat the Wildcats, 6-3!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/BGV5F1C6wt — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) March 30, 2024

