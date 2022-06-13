Texas baseball advances to 2022 College World Series. Here's what Twitter said.

The Texas baseball team advanced to the College World Series for a second-consecutive year with a Game 3 11-1 win against East Carolina in the Greenville Super Regional of the 2022 NCAA baseball tournament June 12.

After dropping Game 1 of the series against ECU 13-7, Texas bounced back to win Game 2 by a score of 9-8.

The schedule for the 2022 College World Series will be announced Monday, June 13.

The Longhorns advanced to super regional play after winning the Austin Regional, which included Air Force, Louisiana Tech and Dallas Baptist.

Prior to entering the NCAA baseball tournament, Texas advanced to the championship game in the Big 12 baseball tournament. The Longhorns dropped an 8-1 decision to OU May 29.

Here's how social media is reacting to Texas baseball advancing to the 2022 College World Series.

38th time to visit our home away from home. Congrats, @TexasBaseball! 🤘 — Jay Hartzell (@JCHartzell) June 13, 2022

Man…I love college baseball. As a Sooner fan, is it wrong to want the Longhorns in Omaha too? — Jason Dean (@TheJasonDean) June 12, 2022

Honestly for Stevens to be throwing as long and as well as he is… he just gutted it out to get us to the #CWS #Hookem — Young HornsFan (@YoungHornsfan) June 13, 2022

As @TexasBaseball embarks on it's 38th #RoadToOmaha, I'm reminded of great memories of being there in 1983 with my mom to see the Longhorns win it all. Best college baseball team ever & best trip of my childhood.



Na na na na... na na na na... hey hey hey... OMAHA! @espn pic.twitter.com/sAKgZmCyE9 — Jason (@TJSmithEsquire) June 13, 2022

David Pierce has coached baseball at Texas for 5 full seasons. Longhorns have been in the College World Series 3 of the 5 seasons.



Stop playing with this man’s name! pic.twitter.com/vRZutBfddu — David Allen (@Doc_Texas) June 13, 2022

