Is Texas back after Rolling the Tide?: Big 12 power rankings after week 2

Week 2 had several fantastic matchups on the docket. Three Big 12 teams played Pac-12 opponents. The Texas Longhorns provided an SEC preview for the future in their win over Alabama.

After Saturday’s action, here are this week’s Big 12 power rankings after week 2.

Texas Longhorns (2-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 2

This week: Beat Alabama 34-24

That was a defining win in the career of Steve Sarkisian. It places the Texas Longhorns in the top spot and has them on a collision course for the College Football Playoff if they can take care of their Big 12 business. In a game where Texas struggled to run the football, Quinn Ewers was fantastic, throwing for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

Up Next: vs. Wyoming

Kansas State Wildcats (2-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 1

This week: Beat Troy 42-13

Kansas State beat up a solid Troy team. Will Howard threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns on a day when the Wildcats rushing attack wasn’t as efficient as Chris Klieman would like.

Up Next: at Missouri

Oklahoma Sooners (2-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 3

This week: Beat SMU 28-11

In what was meant to be a shootout between two high-powered offenses turned into a defensive battle. The Oklahoma Sooners prevailed with a couple of late scores, but SMU posed some problems for the Sooners.

Up Next: at Tulsa

Kansas Jayhawks (2-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 5

This week: Beat Illinois 34-23

It was an impressive win for the Kansas Jayhawks against a game Illinois team. Jalon Daniels threw for 277 yards, and the Jayhawks ran for 262 yards, led by Devin Neal’s 120 yards on 12 yards a carry.

Up Next: at Nevada

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 6

This week: Beat Pitt 27-21

The Bearcats picked up a big win over their former Big East foe, led by Corey Kiner’s 153 yards rushing on 20 attempts.

Up Next: vs. Miami (Ohio)

UCF Knights (2-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 4

This week: Beat Boise State 18-16

Yes, it was on the road against a Boise State team that’s given fits to Power Five programs over the years. Still, it took a last-second field goal from Colton Boomer to give UCF the win.

Up Next: vs. Villanova

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0, 0-0)

Last Week: 7

This week: Beat Arizona State 27-15

Oklahoma State salvaged the Big 12’s week against the Pac-12, picking up the lone win. It wasn’t pretty but the Cowboys won the Pac-12 after dark matchup with a strong defensive performance.

Up Next: vs. South Alabama

TCU Horned Frogs (1-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 9

This week: Beat Nicholls 41-6

TCU bounced back with a big win over an overmatched Nicholls team. It doesn’t really tell us how good the Frogs are, but we’ll find out more about this squad when it travels to Houston next Saturday.

Up Next: at Houston

Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-2, 0-0)

Last Week: 8

This week: Lost to Oregon 38-30

Oregon’s a good football team, but Texas Tech let this one slip away. The Red Raiders held a nine-point lead going into the fourth and the Ducks put up 20 in Lubbock to take home a pivotal nonconference road win.

Up Next: vs. Tarleton State

BYU Cougars (1-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 12

This week: Beat Southern Utah 41-16

Kedon Slovis had a huge day for the Cougars, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the win. It was an important performance as BYU heads to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a big nonconference matchup.

Up Next: at Arkansas

Baylor Bears (0-2, 0-0)

Last Week: 10

This week: Lost to Utah 20-13

With 8:05 left in the fourth quarter, Baylor held a 13-6 lead over the Utah Utes. Utah then proceeded to go 15 plays for 88 yards to tie the game at 13 a piece with 1:59 remaining.

On the ensuing drive, Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson did the thing you don’t want to do in that situation and threw an interception. That set the Utes up with great field position, and they capitalized for the 20-13 win.

The Bears have now lost six in a row and eight of their last 11 dating back to last season.

Up Next: vs. Long Island University

Houston Cougars (1-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 13

This week: Lost to Rice 43-41

Houston, we have a problem.

The Cougars allowed Rice to build a 21-0 first quarter lead and trailed 28-7 at half. Houston needed a 21-point fourth quarter just to force overtime where they fell to the Owls 43-41. Donovan Smith had five total touchdowns but it wasn’t enough in a game where former USC and West Virginia quarterback J.T. Daniels threw for more than 400 yards and three scores.

Up Next: vs. TCU Horned Frogs

West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1, 0-0)

Last Week: 14

This week: Beat Duquesne 56-17

It was just Duquesne, but it’s a start for Neal Brown, Garrett Greene and the West Virginia Mountaineers. They needed to have an impressive performance in the middle of their tough nonconference slate.

Up Next: vs. Pitt

Iowa State Cyclones (0-2, 0-0)

Last Week: 11

This week: Lost to Iowa 20-13

In my Big 12 predictions for week 2, I said the first team to 17 would win and proceeded to pick Iowa 20-13 and here we are. The Cyclones just don’t have enough offensive firepower to compete with good teams. Matt Campbell’s looking another rough season in the face.

Up Next: at Ohio

